Team LeBron dominated the 2021 NBA All-Star game against team Durant, sweeping all of the quarters and secured $1,250,000 for their chosen charity Thurgood Marshall College Fund of the HBCU Community in State Farm Arena at Atlanta, Sunday.

Q1 Team LeBron

Kyrie Irving proved himself early in the game who was chosen as the substitute captain for Team Durant who was out because of an injury as he carried Team Durant in scoring. But LeBron who started off in their shots opted for scoring inside the paint with a couple of dunks.

However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting his shot beyond the arc, it signaled for team LeBron that the Rainbow territory is already open. Stephen Curry led the team with his hot shooting and even hit a shot at the All-Star logo coming from a LeBron James assist who for the first time were teammates in the NBA All-Star game, Fox News reported.

Q2 - Team LeBron

Despite the early lead established by team Durant and the aggressiveness of Kyrie Irving on both ends of the floor, they fell short as the final minutes of the second frame transformed into a showdown of the guards by Team LeBron.

With 4 minutes left in the second quarter, team LeBron had a 12-0 run.

Lillard, Curry, and Paul found themselves on the other end of the alley-oop as they were the ones who's dunking the ball. After the highlight at the rim, Damian launched another long bomb at the halfcourt with time winding down the clock, but the reigning three-point shootout champion Stephen Curry answered back with his own version of a three-point shot also at the halfcourt which extended the lead at 60-41, in favor for Team LeBron, ESPN reported.

Q3- Team Lebron

After winning the first two quarters, LeBron James did not need to return in the third quarter as former rivals and now NBA All-Star Game teammates Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo took charge to secure the quarter for another $150,000 for the team's charity.

Luka started the quarter with a triple at the logo also, showing his range but the biggest story in the third is Giannis who was not afraid to take a three even risking his perfect shooting night with 15/15 in the field.

Team Lebron held the third period with a 1-point lead going to the fourth and $450,000 for the charity Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Q4 - Team LeBron

With the target score set at 170, the game seems to end in favor of team LeBron, but team Durant became aggressive in the fourth and opted to shot more threes to catch the other team.

But the guards of team LeBron led by Chris Paul controlled the tempo of the game and managed to seal the game despite the howling defense. Even Jalen Brown exhibited a four-point play to extend the lead.

With only three points at the target, Steph Curry launched a long bomb at the center court but fell short. But, with the clock winding down, Damian Lillard reminded everyone and once again proved that it is already 'Dame Time' as he put the dagger coming from a half-court shot.

Overall, after winning the NBA All-star Game Team LeBron garnered $1,250,000 for Thurgood Marshall College Fund while team Durant also earned $500,00 for their charity United Negro College Fund.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award with a perfect shooting night of 16/16 in the field, Draft Kings Nation reported.



