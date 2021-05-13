In a recently published article in CNN News, NBA legend Michael Jordan admitted that he could not bring himself to delete the last text messages of Kobe Bryant to him. This is after he gave Kobe Bryant a bottle of Jordan's Cincoro Tequila.

Jordan emotionally said that Bryant texted, "This tequila is awesome," which happened 49 days before the Black Mamba's sudden death due to a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, along with his daughter and several other individuals.

Jordan shared this as the NBA Legend was chosen by the Bryant family to induct Kobe into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, according to a published article in the ESPN Sports News.

Jordan Treats Bryant as His Little Brother

Despite the different debates circling outside the NBA as to who is the GOAT in the league, Jordan said that he treats Kobe Bryant as his little brother. There were no tensions between the two NBA players even before.

Jordan emotionally shared how he respected and loved Kobe Bryant for 11 minutes during the memorial in Los Angeles. The NBA legend said that a piece of him also died when Kobe Bryant died. Jordan added that every time he looks at the arena where Kobe spent almost two decades of his professional basketball career, a piece of Bryant's fans died as well.

Jordan also shared, "I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother."

Court Docs Say Firefighters Who Spread Photos of Kobe's Helicopter Crash Will Be Fired

In a recently published article in NBC News, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to terminate the jobs of two firefighters and suspend a third for reportedly taking explicit photographs at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and sharing them with their wives and girlfriends, according to court papers released this week.

Lawyers representing the late basketball star's wife, Vanessa Bryant, revealed legal papers relating to her breach of privacy case against the Los Angeles County.

After a fire department internal investigation concluded that they had taken photos of the dead bodies in the helicopter wreckage that "served no business need" and "only served to appeal to baser instincts and desires for what amounted to visual gossip," the two firefighters were sent "intention to discharge" letters in December.

Capt. Ron Haralson, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, refused to comment, citing ongoing lawsuits, and did not discuss whether the three firefighters had been discharged or disciplined.

Bryant's complaint accused some deputies, firefighters, and other authorities of photographing or posting pictures of dead bodies at the scene, including Kobe Bryant and the couple's teenage daughter, Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in January 2020 when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed into a hillside near Calabasas after flying through dense clouds. The NTSB concluded that pilot error was the most likely cause of the accident.

