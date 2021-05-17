Cyclone Tauktae, identified as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) and developed in the Arabian Sea, is slated to hit southern Gujarat in India on Tuesday. In the past few years, strong cyclones have evolved in the Arabian Sea more frequently than earlier.

Cyclone Tauktae

As per the most recent Satellite observation at 5:30 AM today, the Vortex Tauktae has intensified. It is currently centered at 18.5N/71.6E with an erratic eye, and convective bands are tightly wrapped.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tauktae will most possibly intensify further during the next 12 hours. On Tuesday, it could cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in the Bhavnagar district. Despite the cyclonic storm going towards the coast of Gujarat, it is resulting in an ongoing downpour and gusty winds in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa, reported The Indian Express.

According to officials, at least four fatalities have been recorded due to torrential rain and winds as India gears up for a powerful cyclone. Tens of thousands of citizens are slated to evacuate from their homes. According to the meteorological department, India's first major tropical storm during the season is heaving northwards in parallel with the nation's western coast. The cyclone has brought upon thunderstorms, heavy rains, and strong winds, reported Aljareeza.

The weather department remarked that the cyclone could pass close to Mumbai and may bring about heavy rainfall. On May 18, it will also cross the Gujarat coast, reported Financial Express.

In three districts of Keralan, an orange alert has been sounded - Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Idukki. A yellow alert has been declared in all other districts. IMD remarked that the state would receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall even as Tauktae heads further north towards the Arabian Sea. It has also cautioned of rough thunderstorms and seas in the upcoming hours. They warned the public to exercise vigilance.

Two sisters -- 17 and 12 years old -- died, and their mother was severely injured after a tree collapsed on their hut. It was due to strong cyclonic winds in Anchalwadi, Jalgaon. The severe cyclonic storm is currently situated 190 km northwest of Panjim, 510 km south-southwest of Veraval, and 270 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, fishermen should not venture into the sea until further notice. Also, the IMD has informed that the effects of the cyclone will be felt in Kerala for the following 24 hours.

Officials added that numerous towns and villages were flooded. Their properties were also damaged. Twenty-three fishermen were feared missing in the nearby state of Kerala, stated local media.

Due to the warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shifted over 500 COVID-19 patients to civic- and state-run hospitals in Mumbai. For the sake of safety, the BMC is also pondering over shutting down the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

