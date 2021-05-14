Anyone who has even a tiny amount of debt must handle it. If you have a small amount of debt, you must follow up with the obligations to ensure that it does not get out of control.

Managing Your Debts

The global pandemic has affected millions of individuals across the globe. Many are still experiencing a financial crisis and are facing mounting amounts of debt. But this does not give an excuse to manage and pay their financial obligation properly.

In a published article in The Balance, there are different ways on how to manage debts. These ways will help everyone to ensure that they can pay their debts correctly or on time. Collecting a borrowed money is the most challenging part this time.

There are some instances where the one who borrows the money is also the one who got angry every time the lender starts to collect the borrowed amount. At some point, the lender received threats and being blocked on social media.

Tips to Pay Your Debts

You Need to Know the Amount You Owe

The first and most important thing that you need to do is to list how much you owe and to whom did you borrow the money. It would help if you also took note of when it needs to pay to avoid massive interests.

Create a Monthly Payment Calendar

The next step that you need to know is to mark the date in your calendar in terms of your monthly payment. This will help you be reminded of your due dates and help you manage your funds, and set aside an amount for your pending payments.

Pay More Than the Minimum

According to a published article in Credit Counseling Society, one of the best strategies to pay debts, especially credit cards, is to pay more than the minimum. If you only pay the minimum, that only goes to the interest, and it does not reduce the actual or the principal amount.

Spend Less

Almost everyone is affected by the global pandemic. This means that the financial resources are also limited. Hence, it is essential that you have to spend your money wisely by buying only your needs and not your wants.

Pay the Most Expensive Debts First

One of the most important things you have to consider is paying the debts with high interest first. In this way, you can manage your money and find a solution to your financial problem that gives you the heaviest burden.

Stop Your Credit Card Spending

According to a published article in the U.S. News, article contributor Sabah Karimi recommends removing all credit cards from your pocket and leaving them at home before going shopping. "Even though you receive cashback or other perks on credit card transactions," she writes, "avoid using your credit cards until you have your finances under control."

Change Your Habits

You have to know the limitation of your financial assets. Do not wish and dream things that you cannot afford to buy because you will end up borrowing money from your friends or someone else. Be contented and avoid being a social climber.

