One look at Regent's new electric SeaGlider that is powered by electricity that is a next-generation vehicle. It can function as a seacraft or aircraft that can land on water too.

Regent's new electric SeaGlider perfect for coastal travel

The aircraft is an electric vehicle (EV) that is zero-emission and needs not expensive runways, a strip of water anywhere, and it can land, reported SyFy.

Its manufacturer has designed the EV aircraft based on designs of ground effect vehicles (GEVs). SeaGlide flies over the sea, as the name implies, and is capable of flying at 180 mph. Boston-based Regent has an accumulated $465 million from pre-orders for its unusual offering.

The Dallas Mavericks owner and technology investor Mark Cuban, Y Combinator, Caffeinated Capital, Thiel Capital, Relativity Space founder Jordan Noone, and Fitbit founder James Park all invested in Regent's current funding round.

According to Cuban, the company's official press release, he gave this statement, "With Regent, marine transportation will be 100 times more efficient.

He added, "There isn't any way to put it. The possibility of traveling between two coastal points is often challenging. SeaGlider changes all of that, allowing it to be quick and easy. Regent would provide a significant increase in transportation for the public. Passengers will be able to spend more time with their families and less time in transit."

Reasons for the company's introduction of this electric GEV said their site is to lessen how much it costs to provide regional transportation between coastal cities. It is a wing-in-ground-effect craft that operates a few meters off the water's surface, noted Regent Craft.

A combination of an airplane's high speed with a boat's low running costs, giving it a better option as a choice for coastal water transportation.

This sleek GEV is adapted to satisfy the exact safety requirements of modern aircraft and watercraft to serve commuter service routes up to 180 miles using existing battery technology and routes up to 500 miles with next-generation batteries using current docking structures.

Not having to spend on specialized facilities is advantageous to operate the Regent's new electric SeaGlider, though developing charging facilities is another to consider. Their team of ex-Boeing engineers has promised to deliver the zero-emission, high-speed craft to customers by 2025.

The Regent press release explains everything.

"A plane's speed, comfort, and navigation systems combined with a boat's ease, maneuverability, and affordability."

GEVs are particular aircraft designed to fly so low that they ride over an air pressure buffer between the wings and the surface. This technology allows for more lifting and dramatically improves their efficiency.

However, this aerodynamic impact has limitations, and the craft cannot move beyond the limited ground effect zone, enabling them to be legally registered as boats in some areas.

Full electric propulsion tech intends on keeping things inexpensive and essential, while its hydrofoil design gives the dual vehicle advantages when touching down in the water.

Developing ground effect vehicles (GEVs) for coastal travel utilizing Electric Hybrid tech is a game-changer if the Regent's new electric SeaGlider delivers what it promises. The advantages of flying over a cushion and shifting to a boat-like operation will be an advantage.

