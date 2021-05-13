Ramon Sosa, a professional boxer and now a boxing coach, shared why he faked his death years ago.

Ramon Sosa Recounted Why He Faked His Death

Ramon Sosa's marriage to Lulu, a 50-year-old ex-boxing pro and now a gym owner, lasted six years, according to the 50-year-old. Sosa had children from a previous marriage, and she was his second wife.

He said that when she applied for divorce in 2015, she decided to take all of his earnings because he had a lot of money as a company owner in Houston, Texas. That was why Lulu started accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband of being an addict, a slacker, and a fraudster, according to a published article in the We Are Mitu.

People who met Sosa knew he was not that kind of guy. That was why Lulu lost her cool and started dreaming about hiring a hitman to get rid of him. Lulu confided in Mundo, a convicted inmate, and told him everything.

Former Professional Boxer Shared His Experienced in a Morning Show

In a recently published article in Crime Online, Ramon Sosa told the hosts of the morning show in the United Kingdom that her mother-in-law told her one day her wife, Maria Sosa, now Lulu, would be her trouble.

Ramon Sosa also told the morning show that it was the time that he learned that his wife planned to kill him by hiring a hitman named Gustavo, who was a former ex-gang member, according to a published article in Independent U.K.

Sosa also shared a point where he overheard his wife talking to their older daughter about a man who is capable of killing. He was so shocked after he overheard his wife saying that they can hire and use that man to kill him.

Following this, Ramon Sosa met Gustavo and recorded their conversation. Sosa said that Gustavo was like a third son to him, so that was the reason why Gustavo told him about the plan. They then decided to bring the recordings to the Police authorities.

How Ramon Sosa Proved His Wife's Plan

According to a published report in Daily Mail, Ramon Sosa cut contact with everyone for three days to give people who knew him that he was missing or dead. It was not known to anyone that he was already working with the FBI to prove his wife's plan.

Days after, the FBI drove Ramon Sosa drove him to a desert and placed him in a pre-prepared ditch. The FBI also put make-up on Ramon Sosa to make him appear to be shot at the temple leading to his death.

As he was hiding, an undercover FBI agent dressed as a hitman showed the posed photographs to Maria Sosa, who smiled and put her hands up in delight. Maria Sosa was convicted and charged with murder solicitation. In October 2016, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

