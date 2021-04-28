A new study suggested that experiencing side effects after getting COVID-19 could mean you already got infected with the virus. The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has begun in almost all parts of the world, with surging numbers of COVID-19. As the vaccination started, there were many reports of side effects that recipients experienced.

Side Effects After COVID-19 Could Mean You Already Got Infected

In a recently published article on FOX News, findings of the new study suggested that some recipients who experienced swollen lymph nodes after getting the vaccine were more common than those who were already infected.

In a published preprint of the research on the website MedRxiv, researchers analyzed 947 healthcare workers in the United Kingdom who received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. According to the preprint, around 265 of the healthcare workers have already been infected with the virus.

Common Side Effects For Those Already Infected After Getting the Vaccine

The research, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, discovered that those who had previously been treated with the novel virus had a higher incidence of lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes).

According to an article published on Mayo Clinic, approximately 4 percent of those who had previously fought COVID-19 registered this side effect after vaccination compared to less than 1 percent of those who had not previously been contaminated.

Furthermore, other side effects such as fever, nausea, muscle, and joint pain were more frequent for those who had previously been infected, with 8 percent of those who had previously been infected with COVID-19 reporting fever as a side effect. Meanwhile, only 2 percent of those who had never been sick reported having a fever.

Muscle pain and nausea were common among those who had already been infected with the virus, accounting for 30 percent and 29 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, muscle pain was reported by 15 percent of recipients who had no prior coronavirus infection, and fatigue was reported by 20 percent of this group's vaccine recipients.

The authors of the research concluded, "In a survey-based observational study, healthcare workers in the United Kingdom reported AEs experienced after their first dose of BNT162b2/Pfizer vaccine. Prior COVID-19 infection, but not Long-COVID, were associated with increased risk of self-reported AEs including lymphadenopathy post-vaccination."

Will this Affect Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine in the Country?

There were many reports recently that COVID-19 vaccines like the Johnson & Johnson have resulted in a very rare side effect: the brain blood clot. Following this, the U.S. CDC ordered to pause the use of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S.' top expert in infectious disease, said that the vaccination would continue using the other vaccines, and the country must aim to achieve herd immunity. He also urged the residents in the country to get vaccinated as the number of infections continues to spike.

Many got hesitant to get vaccinated after reports of side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, experts clarified later that fever and chills are just a few common side effects and were nothing to worry about.

