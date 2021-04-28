Pres. Joe Biden will deliver his first speech to Congress tonight, Wednesday, and the focus will be his massive American plan, infrastructure, education, and childcare. Pres. Joe Biden will use his first speech to a joint session in Congress tonight, Wednesday at exactly 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to a recently published article on Yahoo News, the President is expected to make a pitch for his huge investments in infrastructure, education, childcare, and the American economy.

Biden will unveil the language and measures in his proposed roughly $1.8 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will be the core of his address. This plan includes universal preschool, two years of free community college, and expanded access to childcare.

Biden's speech marks a new legislative challenge to the Democratic lawmakers. They recently passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without the support of the Republicans, but the Democratic lawmakers are now divided over the proposed plans of Biden.

Biden Faced Opposition from Democrats and Republicans

In a recently published article on MSN News, it was reported that Pres. Biden has faced opposition from Conservative Democrats and Republican lawmakers to increase corporate tax to fund his proposals.

This will be a big challenge for Biden to convince the lawmakers from both parties to pass his legislation as both the Congress and Senate are divided. The Democratic-dominated House of Congress is split, and the evenly divided Senate will be an uphill battle for the President.

The first address of Pres. Biden to a joint session in Congress is not called a State of the Union Address because it falls under the inauguration year. Biden is also expected to address issues on racial justice and police reforms.

Centrist Senators Signal Progress Over Infrastructure Bill but Will Not Support Biden's Plan

Who Will be Attending?

According to a published report on CNN News, there will only be around 200 people allowed to attend the joint session from the usual 1,600 due to the global pandemic. The attendees are required to observe COVID-19 protocols, most especially the wearing of a face mask.

Biden's speech on Wednesday night is also the first time in U.S. history that two women will sit behind the President at the dais. These will be Vice-President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

How to Watch Biden's Speech?

Biden's address to a joint session will start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time, but CNN will start its special air coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET. CNN's coverage will also be available live on CNN.com's homepage and mobile devices with CNN's applications for iOS and Android from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET.

It is also available on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your laptop, tablet, and iPad, as well as via CNNgo applications for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, and Roku). The special will also be available to viewers on demand via cable or satellite systems, CNNgo networks, and CNN smartphone applications. CNN's live coverage is now available on CNN.com.

