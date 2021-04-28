Republican Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell accused Pres. Joe Biden of breaking his campaign promise to unify the country.

McConnell Accuses Biden of Breaking His Commitment

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declared President Biden's first 100 days a colossal failure on Wednesday, accusing the president of failing to keep his campaign pledge to pull the country together in the aftermath of a turbulent 2020, according to a recently published article on The Hill.

McConnell said on Wednesday morning that President Joe Biden promised and pledged that he would be the President for all Americans with plans to restore, repair, and heal. However, the Senate Minority leader said that Biden's first 100 days had left much to be desired.

He said on the Senate floor, "Over a few short months, the Biden administration seems to have given up on selling actual unity in favor of catnip for their liberal base, covered with a hefty coat of false advertising."

Joe Biden To Deliver His First Joint Session of Congress Tonight, 9 pm EST, Here's How to Watch

McConnell Presents List of Biden's Decisions Without Support from Republican Lawmakers

Ahead of Pres. Joe Biden's first address to a joint session in Congress, McConnell, presented the actions of the young Biden administration that did not unify the Republican and Democratic lawmakers, according to a published article on Newsvoice.

During McConnell's speech, he mentioned Biden's decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, the passage of the American Rescue Plan worth $1.9 trillion without any support from the Republican lawmakers, the introduction to overhaul the election laws in the country, Biden's decision to withdraw the U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and most of all how the Biden administration mishandled the surge of migrants arriving at the Southern Border.

McConnell's remarks came after the White House unveiled the measures and language of the $1.8 trillion latest legislative proposals. It included how American employees and households would benefit from free community college and prekindergarten and child care and paid leave. It will also impose higher taxes on the richest families, according to a published article on the Democratic Underground.

Former Pres. Donald Trump Reportedly Moving Operations From Florida to New Jersey

McConnell Slammed the Democrats

According to McConnell, Democrats seem to be rushing to pass as many of their broad and costly reform goals as possible before losing control of the House or Senate in 2022.

The Senate Minority Leader said, "Behind President Biden's familiar face, it's like the most radical Washington Democrats have been handed the keys, and they're trying to speed as far left as they can possibly go before American voters ask for their car back."

He also added Democrats have studiously avoided taking responsibility for the outcomes of their immigration policy rhetoric. Reckless mixed messaging has resulted in a humanitarian and defense crisis on the southern border.

McConnell criticized Biden's treatment of the influx of refugees crossing the southern border, as well as his decision to reverse the Trump administration's policy forcing 70,000 asylum seekers to stay in the United States until their appeals for safe harbor are reviewed, freeing thousands to remain in the country while their claims are heard in court.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.