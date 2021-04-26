This summer, Donald Trump is reportedly moving his operations from Florida to New Jersey to step up his fundraising efforts. Former Pres. Donald Trump has spent and enjoyed most of his time in Florida as his home base after leaving the White House in January 2021. According to a published report on Yahoo News, his family members also did like Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump To Move to New Jersey

In a recently published article on Business Insider, there might be a change of plan as Trump is reportedly planning to relocate his operations in New Jersey this summer to step up his fundraising efforts for the 2024 elections.

There are many reasons why the former President might choose to move to New Jersey. It is not just to avoid the high temperatures in Florida this summer, but New Jersey is a better place for his operations.

New Jersey A Better Place for Trump's Operations

Donald Trump has enjoyed his life in Florida through political and personal support. He set up a shop at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and replicated his former base in New York City that allowed him to access his top donors and financial strategists.

According to a published article on Bloomberg, Trump is hoping that he could replicate the access of having his donors and meet the top names to his golf club in Bedminster in New Jersey that will not require them to get a plane ride.

One person familiar with Trump's plan said, "They're moving the whole operation to New Jersey because they're going to start doing more fundraising." But he did not indicate if this plan connects to Trump's plan to run for Presidency.

Will Trump Run for the Presidency in 2024?

It is too early to make a judgment whether or not former President Trump has a plan to run for Presidency in 2024. Many assumed that Trump's recent action might connect with his recent statement about the 2024 election.

However, it is also important to note that this might not link after all with the election. Trump has spent every summer in the past four years or during his term as the president in Bedminster.

There are assumptions that the former POTUS is just doing his annual routine. Going to New Jersey for the summer to avoid the temperature in Florida, then goes back again to his home base if the temperature drops.

There could still be many changes that will happen until the next Presidential election, which is years away from now. Even if Trump has already indicated his desire to run again for office, the assumption that he will move his operations to New Jersey can only be confirmed days from now.

Meanwhile, a news outlet tried to reach the camp of former Pres. Donald Trump for comments, but his team has yet to respond or release any statement.

