President Joe Biden's interaction with a nurse came only days after the "Saturday Night Live" host Colin Jost joked regarding his 'handsome records' at the beginning of the segment.

Biden had an awkward moment with a nurse during a conference

On Monday, the President had an awkward, flirty moment with health care workers in Arizona during a video conference event. Biden stopped to compliment a nurse for her youthful appearance, saying the nurse looks 'like a freshman.'

According to Fox News, Biden got up to some of his "creepy" old antics when he replied to the thorough explanation of giving COVID-19 vaccine shots by the nursing supervisor by telling her about her age.

Complementing a nurse as she looks like a freshman was another "creepy" mishaps of President Joe Biden, as per The Sun. The President dismissed a nursing supervisor's discussion of giving COVID-19 vaccine shots in the state during a conference event and instead asked the nurse about her age.

Read also: Trump Appointee Sues Joe Biden, Urges Him to Resign Before Term Ends

At the end of her informative talk about the vaccine roll-out in the hardest-hit state in the US, Biden asked Brittney Hayes, "Are you a freshman at the university?"

Hayes has just outlined the vaccine roll-out process at the State Farm Stadium vaccination site in Glendale for individuals receiving vaccines. A blushing Hayes replied immediately, "No, no," adding that she was from Arizona State University and making it clear that she was the vaccination site's "head charge nurse."

"You look like a freshman," Biden chuckling responded, while Hayes said, "Why thank you," through her mask. When Vice President Kamala Harris continued to raise questions after the awkward interaction, Biden still focused on the nurse's age.

Read also: Biden Says Minimum Wage Increase Won't Likely Be Included in COVID-19 Relief Package

Previously, Biden was called "Creepy Joe"

According to the NY Post, President Joe Biden is notorious for intruding into women's personal space, often when whispering suggestions in their ear or impromptu massaging a hand.

During the 2020 race, former President Donald Trump's followers called him "Creepy Joe" and cheerfully shared compilations of him doing so.

At the beginning of his campaign in 2019, Biden was also forced to bring out a video in which he admitted making viewers "uncomfortable" with his tactile gestures and vowed to be "much more mindful" in the future.

The President's virtual tour has more than one awkward moment. Major Gen. Michael McGuire of the Arizona National Guard told Biden in a separate presentation that other states are welcome to rip off his state's COVID-19 proposal.

"That's what we say, plagiarism is the highest form of flattery, so if everyone wants to copy what Arizona is doing, we think we have it figured out here," McGuire said. In 1988, McGuire ended his presidential run because of a plagiarism fiasco.

Read also: Biden Does Not Want Trump To Receive Intelligence Briefings, Claims He Might 'Slip and Say Something'

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.