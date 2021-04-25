How were Joe Biden's 100 days in office? In recent years, presidents such as Donald Trump and Joe Biden have taken the 100-day trope seriously. The first 100 days of a president's term are an arbitrary measure to compare the new president and Franklin D. Roosevelt, the last president whose first three months were genuinely historic.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump vowed that he would dismantle Obamacare in his first 100 days in office, create a border wall with Mexico, and convince Congress to pass term limits.

Biden, in his turn, promised swift steps. He pledged to produce 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in his first 100 days, but when that proved too easy, he increased the goal to 200 million.

He pledged COVID-19 relief and managed to get a $1.9 trillion bill passed without a single vote against it in Congress, as per LA Times. He has initiated an infrastructure plan worth $2.3 trillion. According to national opinion polling, he has a 54 percent approval rating, which is higher than his predecessor.

Biden's approval rating at 100 days in office is third-lowest

As he approaches his 100th day in office this week, Joe Biden's approval rate is 52 percent, a record low number for a new president. In the past seven decades, just two presidents have received a lower 100-day approval rate than Biden: Donald Trump (42 percent) and Gerald Ford (48 percent) since succeeding Richard Nixon. Since 1945, any other president has either exceeded or broken the 50 percent mark.

Since 1945, Trump also earned the lowest 100-day approval rating. According to a poll conducted by the Washington Post-ABC News between April 18 and 21, just over half of American adults approve of Biden's job performance as president so far. Thirty-four percent of those who agree say they support entirely, while 18 percent say they moderately approve.

Compared to the rest of the millennium, the ratings show a growing political gap, with an average decline in approval in the last two decades. On his 100th day in office, Harry Truman had an 87 percent approval rating, while John F. Kennedy had an 83 percent approval rating in 1961.

President Joe Biden's Ambitious Climate Goals To Be Hindered by America's Predominant Gas-Fueled Vehicles

In 1981, Ronald Reagan had a 73 percent approval rating, and no 100-day approval rating has been higher. With 69 percent, Barack Obama came the nearest. According to the report, 42 percent of the 1,007 adults interviewed by phone disapproved of Biden's performance as president so far, with 35 percent strongly disapproving and 7 percent moderately disapproving.

Biden is now treading a fine line between trying to appease conservative Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and appealing to the democratic base headed by firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His administration is torn between sticking to liberal Democratic policies and moving more to the left as the party moves in that direction.

According to a recent survey, 40 percent of those polled believed Biden votes too liberally for them. Because of Biden's lower-than-usual approval rate, it is unclear if he was elected because of his reputation or because he was running against one of the most controversial political personalities in modern American history, Daily Mail reported.

Joe Biden Celebrates As US Achieves 200 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Only 9 percent of Republicans approve of Biden's job

Although a slim majority of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's job performance during his administration's first 100 days in office, only 9 percent of Republicans are pleased with how the Democratic commander-in-chief has led the nation. As his presidency crossed the 100-day milestone, new polls from NBC News revealed that 53 percent of Americans approve of Biden.

However, the poll showed significant political gaps. Just 9 percent of Republicans said they approved of the president, compared to 90 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independent voters. Many Republican voters do not believe Biden is the rightful president, although partisan criticism and resistance are common in American politics, as per Newsweek via MSN.

Trump: Afghanistan Withdrawal Is 'Wonderful and Positive Thing to Do,' Mocks Biden's Timeline

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.