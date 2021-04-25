A mother's heart may swell with love as they watch their baby sleeping. They look so sweet and innocent but parents' hearts race when they cannot get them to fall asleep. Putting a baby to fall asleep either during the morning or at night is one of the hurdles of parents.

In a published article on Parents, a pediatric sleep consultant in Fairfield, Connecticut, Ingrid Prueher said, "There's no such thing as a bad sleeper, just bad sleep habits, and they're usually reversible."

Here are three different tips and ways on how to put your baby to sleep longer, according to pediatric sleep experts.

1. Have a Routine

Dr. Deborah Givan, director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Riley Hospital for Children, in Indianapolis said that one way a baby learns it is time to sleep is a cue from the environment.

She explained that turning down the noise and dimming the lights 30 minutes before bedtime will help the babies to fall asleep. She said Our brain associates light and dark with being awake or asleep. Turning the lights low at night and exposing your baby to bright light in the a.m.-will help this process along."

Dr. Givan also recommended having a nighttime ritual as soon as possible in about six to eight weeks. Parents should be consistent in doing this so that babies will learn what to expect during that time.

How to Deal With Post - Traumatic Stress After a Car Accident

2. Do Not Rely on Soothing Methods

According to Dr. Givan, if you place the infant in the crib when they are still sleeping and wake up in the night, as all humans do, they will be unable to remember their surroundings and need your assistance in returning to sleep.

In a published article in Raising Children, Adrienne Porzio of Centerport, New York, attested to this when she started driving her baby around at night to get her to sleep-a crutch she was already using when her daughter was 5 months old.

Rocking, bouncing, and calming to sleep is beneficial to newborns, but babies grow easily and do not need these activities indefinitely. Most babies will fall asleep on their own by the age of 5 months. Begin practicing putting baby down awake at least once a day in the early months-the first nap is normally the most effective.

Top Tips for Effective Dog Training

3. Do Not Feed Your Baby To Sleep

In a published article in WebMD, newborns fall asleep all the time while sleeping, so if your infant sometimes dozes off after a meal, they may believe they need to eat in order to sleep again. To address this problem, gradually shift the feeding early so your child can complete it, then finish the routine with a soothing book and song and tuck them in drowsy yet alert. You will also need to wake up in the middle of the night to eat, but it would be for hunger rather than comfort.







@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.