House Democrats in Congress will unveil the language about lowering drug pricing ahead of Biden's proposed American Families Plan. Lowering drug prices is part of Pres. Joe Biden's American Families plan, but there are rumors that Biden might not unveil it next week. This led the Democratic lawmakers to unveil the measures and language of the legislation, according to a recently published article on The Hill.

Democrats Will Unveil Measures About Lowering Drug Prices

According to a top Democratic aide, House Democrats will launch portions of their landmark drug pricing bill, known as H.R. 3, which requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to seek cheaper rates, "as early as tomorrow."

In a recently published article on VOX, the drug pricing provisions may also be included in Biden's American Families Plan, which is set to be unveiled next week. It includes child care, paid leave, and other priorities.

On Wednesday, though, activists and politicians were on high alert due to reports that the opioid price legislation would not be included in Biden's package.

Pelosi's Office Released a Statement

Pelosi spokesman Henry Connelly said, "Lowering health costs and prescription drug prices for America's families is a top priority of House Democrats with overwhelming bipartisan support among the American people, and we expect it to be part of the American Families Plan."

The House drug price bill, which may be released as soon as Thursday, will, however, remain mum about how the billions of dollars in savings will be spent, according to a published article on NBC News.

Democrats are divided on whether to invest the savings on Medicare upgrades to include vision, hearing and dental coverage, lower the retirement age or make the additional financial aid provided by ObamaCare in the previous Biden relief plan permanent.

Democratic Senators Debbie Stabenow, Sherrod Brown, and Tammy Baldwin reintroduced the bill to drop the Medicare retirement age to 50 earlier on Wednesday. Sen. Bernie Sanders has been making a similar effort.

Sen. Stabeno told the reporters, "I would love to see that happen. I've talked with folks at the White House." But the White House has yet to give any comments.

Pharmaceutical Industry Opposed the Bill

The pharmaceutical industry vehemently opposed the prescription price measure, claiming that it would harm creativity, which contributes to the production of innovative medicines. In advance of the upcoming drug price drive, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America released an alternate agenda earlier this month, calling for insurers to do more to cover prices.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, on the other hand, moved in a statement Wednesday to strengthen HR3, including expanding the number of medications open to agreement.

Doggett said, "Consumers have to cut pills and skip prescriptions while Big Pharma refuses to cut into its massive profit margins. There are multiple rumors about attempts to weaken HR 3 even further."

