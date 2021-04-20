The jury returned a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin, but the former police officer will retain his pension. Derek Chauvin was dismissed from the police department and was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd. The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association reported to Newsweek that he would continue to be eligible for retirement benefits.

"Derek Chauvin is already eligible for a pension, regardless of today's result. He will start a monthly benefit reduced for early retirement at the age of 50 or an unreduced benefit at the age of 55," according to an email sent by spokesperson Doug Anderson. Last month, Chauvin marked his 45th birthday.

According to a CNN analysis of police payroll, salary, and contract details, Derek Chauvin could receive more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded pension benefits during his retirement years. The former police officer will be eligible for state pension payments of up to $50,000 a year. While certain state statutes call for the revocation of benefits for employers accused of felonies relating to their employment, no such relinquishment is required in Minnesota.

Employees dismissed in Minnesota, whether willingly or for cause, are entitled to future benefits until they agree to surrender those benefits in exchange for a refund on all contributions made during their employment. If they want to get a rebate, they will not be eligible for any employer-funded benefits. In the event of death, there is an exemption for pension members.

These benefits are complicated to strip away from employees who have contractually guaranteed coverage. Police unions have worked tirelessly to keep these pensions financed by various taxpayers, workers, and investment returns.

Pensions will be stripped away from police officers who have been accused of a crime in less than half of the states. Some states allow pensions to be revoked for specific crimes, such as sexual crimes, but not for convictions by officers who use excessive force.

According to Newsweek, the former cop was found guilty of all three charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter by a jury in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday. Floyd's daughter, Gianna, and Gianna's mother, Roxie Washington, have also pushed for changes to police pension policies in the past.

Derek Chauvin expected to file an appeal of a guilty verdict

Derek Chauvin, who was fired after being found guilty of the three charges against him, can still file an appeal, as per USA Today. However, given that 90 percent of petitions in the United States are rejected, the chances are skewed against him.

It is also inevitable that the lawsuit will be appealed. But criminal defense analysts say it is unclear what questions Derek Chauvin's lawyers would bring before the appeals court. The case's huge exposure and the judge's rejection of lead defense counsel Eric Nelson's repeated attempts to move the case out of Minneapolis or sequester the jury during the trial to protect them from any news or mention of the case are the possible grounds for appeal.

Judge Peter Cahill, a meticulous jurist, declined to approve Nelson's appeals, which he made at the start of the case and during the trial, especially after the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black motorist by a white cop in nearby Brooklyn Center. Daunte Wright, who was killed just 10 miles from the Chauvin courthouse, triggered widespread demonstrations and violence in the predominantly blue-collar, diverse neighborhood of 30,000 people.

Another possibility is Chauvin alleging ineffective legal representation. According to experts, it would be a less likely appeal to prosper, but one might end up in defensive materials. Nelson did not raise several questions, which may have been a deliberate strategy to avoid upsetting the jury or prolonging the evidence and memorializing it.

