Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, last April 19, filed a lawsuit alleging Twitter defamed him. Accused him of having fake accounts, which he took offense for, was untrue.

Project Veritas Founder cries foul

Conservatives like James O'Keefe have had their Twitter accounts taken down for one reason or another. Like ex-President Trump, he had a permanent ban from April 15 after what he posted on the Project Veritas account reported the Epoch Times. He posted material that, according to Twitter, was inappropriate, like exposing the activities of those connected to the Far Left.

According to the lawsuit claims, Twitter knowingly defamed O'Keefe in a statement explaining his permanent suspension from the platform, which was filed in the Supreme Court of New York in Westchester County.

This is the statement of the lawsuit against Twitter reported by the Washington Examiner. "Because Mr. O'Keefe is a journalist, the false allegation that he worked 'fake accounts' is especially damaging to him. As a result, his reputation for honesty and accuracy in reporting is crucial to his career."

When contacted for comment, Twitter did not give any comment.

Veritas Chief O'Keefe had over 926,000 followers at the time of his removal from the platform. In the days leading up to the ban, he published a series of undercover videos showing a technical director at CNN speaking about the network's campaign to remove President Donald Trump from office and intentional fear-mongering over the pandemic for the sake of ratings.

In February, Twitter shut down two Project Veritas accounts over several days; they were Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action that was different legal entities based on the lawsuit of O'Keefe.

One reason Twitter decided to ban Project Veritas is a video of a journalist from the outfit questioning Facebook Vice President Guy Rosen outside a residence. This prompted the platform to claim the video on the Veritas account that violated the rules on private information; the number of the house was captured on the video.

Several days after the Big Tech was canceled, the Project Veritas Action was claimed to bypass the ban of his Project Veritas Account, according to Twitter. But, the lawsuit argued that Twitter is selective in removing content on their platform. The video with Rosen claimed no details of the address were revealed, and the state was not even mentioned.

Before he filed the lawsuit, O'Keefe denied the claims of Twitter and said the platform is committing libel.

In a statement to Fox News, Project Veritas Founder James O'Keefe was quoted to make the statement. "I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said, I, James O'Keefe, 'operated fake accounts.' This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay." "Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday."

