Pres. Joe Biden is in close contact with local authorities for possible protests across the country after the jury will release its verdict over former Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The jury will release any moment from now their verdict over Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was accused of the death of George Floyd. It can be recalled that it caused unrest and various protests across the country.

Biden Contacts States and Local Authorities

According to a recently published article in the USA Today, Pres. Joe Biden and the White House are now in close contact with the state and local authorities for another possible unrest and protest after the jury will release their verdict.

In another recently published report from Yahoo News, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the latest action of the Biden administration on Monday. She said that the White House contacted the mayors, governors, and local authorities across the country.

What is the White House Planning?

Psaki said that the White House wants to ensure that there is a place for a safe protest. She also explained that this country has gone through an extensive period, especially for the Black community, pain, trauma, and exhaustion, in the ongoing trial and amid other recent high-profile police killings of unarmed Black people.

The White House Press Secretary did not directly answer the question when asked if the administration has a plan to deploy troops of National Guards for possible unrest. Instead, she said that there are many ways on how to ensure peaceful protests.

She also declined to identify the specific measures the White House is planning and would be willing to take. Psaki also declined and did not give comments if Pres. Biden would be disappointed if Chauvin will be acquitted, according to a published report in The Washington Post.

Why is Chauvin On Trial?

Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man whose neck was pressed under Chauvin's knee for more than nine minutes. An online video of the incident sparked historic international protests against systemic racism and calls for racial justice.

It caught the attention of African-Americans that led to various protests across the country. Well-known celebrities also participated in the protests to express their support for the Black American community.

It can also be recalled that governors in 21 states activated National Guard troops due to the large-scale protests. There were violent protests in some states, while peaceful protests were also held.

The former Trump administration, led by Attorney General Bill Barr, deployed scores of federal law enforcement officials to clamp down on demonstrators around the country, including a high-profile event in which unarmed protestors were tear-gassed at Lafayette Square, a block north of the White House. Barr described the move as a requisite "show of power" at the time.

It is still not clear until now if the Biden administration will also deploy National Guards, but what is certain is that Pres. Biden will give a speech after the trial.

