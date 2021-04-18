The People's Liberation Army Navy said that sending US allies into the Taiwan Strait and Shanghai was deceptive. Those referred to as 'allies' are former deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and US climate envoy John Kerry.

Joe Biden sending US 'allies' into the strait is deceptive

The US and Taiwan want to expand their "diplomatic ties" through an unofficial visit by Joe Biden's "close friends," including two former deputy secretaries of state, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) responded with live-round exercises in the Taiwan Straits' southwest waters, reported Global Times that only prompted the Chinese response.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its leader, Tsai Ing-wen, boasted about the strengthened "ties" with the Biden administration from the visit. Still, at the same time, the US negotiated in Shanghai, reported on Thursday to Tuesday. Chinese forces will be scheduled at the Nanpeng Islands to conduct training exercises with live munitions announced by the Maritime Safety Administration of South China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday.

Data and coordinates of the live-fire exercises at Nanpeng Islands indicate an area that is zoned off, which covers several islands from the coastal city of Shantou located in Guandong.

Taiwan Media said the meeting of Biden's envoy, and the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen, leader of DPP on the island last Thursday established several points of Cooperation on supply chain, technology, trade, and keeping stability and peace in the contested Indo-Pacific, with sending US allies into the Taiwan Strait and those with the same ideas.

Last Thursday, the envoy John Kerry had a meeting with Xie Zhenhua in Shanghai, which was interpreted as double-dealing to gain more for US interests. What is the foreign policy of Biden compared to the focused one of Trump.

An associate professor, Diao Daming, at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, said last Thursday too. Why should you bolster Taipei's hope when making deals with Beijing at the same time, what does Biden want to accomplish is unclear?

Tsai's call for stabilizing China's belligerent attitude will be a cue for Japan's prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, who will meet with Biden on Friday. One of their major points will be the subject of Taipei and Beijing, said an AP report.

The visits of Kerry and Armitage will be a factor in talks with Suga in Washington, said Diao. He added that former deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg had been formerly involved in Asia Pacific concerns before, which covers policy and diplomacy.

Experts don't think a breakthrough on a free trade deal between Taiwan and the United States is uncertain. Last Monday, Biden said at a virtual semiconductor summit about Taiwan's status in Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Taiwan can have a role in hyping regional issues such as cross-Straits relations. Chiu Yi, a former "lawmaker" in Taiwan and a Taiwan-based pro-reunification scholar, said that China has a massive military that will negate sending US allies into the Taiwan Strait that is useless double-dealing.

