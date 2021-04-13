A student loan forgiveness of $50,000 would free student borrowers from debt. Over 36 million Americans would have their federal student loans entirely wiped out if the Biden administration was to go along with progressive demands to cancel up to $50,000 for every borrower. The federal data was released on Tuesday by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who requested the data from the Education Department previously this April.

The borrowers who would have their debt entirely canceled out account for 45 million federal student loan borrowers overall. According to the data, 9.8 million federal student loan borrowers who were in default or over three months behind on their debt at the end of 2019 would attain debt forgiveness.

Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have prompted Biden to utilize executive power to cancel student loan debt. The Biden administration has declared it will probe into the problem, reported Thakoni.

Warren's release of the information marks the most recent salvo in progressives' efforts to persuade the president to take unilateral action to wipe out $50,000 in student debt for each borrower. The president has set his sights lower. He stated he may target $10,000 in debt while still questioning his legal authority to forgive the debt by executive action.

The data also displayed 9.4 million of the 36 million borrowers who would benefit from a $50,000 loan cancelation are at risk of default. This means they may fail to repay the loans. Also, 4.4 million borrowers, every individual holding an average of $48,000 in student debt, have had loans for over two decades since graduation. Another 10.7 million borrowers have had their loans for more than a decade.

