Last month, a Chicago police officer fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo, according to footage released by a police oversight agency on Thursday. As the city prepares for protests, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has called for peace.

An officer exits his car and chases Toledo into an alley, as seen on video. When the cop catches up with the teen, he tells him to raise his hands and shouts, "Drop it, drop it." When Toledo lifts his hands, the cop shoots a single shot to the teen's chest.

A video showed the Chicago police shooting that killed Adam Toledo

When the teen falls, the cop runs to assist him and calls for help, as per CBS News. A semi-automatic pistol was discovered a few feet away, said the police. On Thursday, Lightfoot said that there was "no proof" that the teen fired the weapon before being shot.

The March 29 event occurred at 2:30 AM when a police audio detector picked up gunshots. Police found Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman less than a minute later, and he was tackled and taken into custody.

Adam Toledo was not carrying the weapon when the cop opened fire, said the attorney representing the teen's family. Attorney Adeena Weiss Ortiz said Thursday, "Those clips speak for themselves. Adam didn't have a gun until the very last second of his life."

Following the release of a video of Adam Toledo's deadly police shooting, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a statement on Thursday, calling the footage "a parent's worst nightmare." According to the attorney defending the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, the boy was not holding a pistol when the cop opened fire.

"Those videos speak for themselves," attorney Adeena Weiss Ortiz said at a press conference Thursday. "Adam, for the last second of his life, did not have a gun."

Around an hour after Chicago authorities posted dashcam, surveillance, and body camera video of Toledo's final moments, Ortiz arranged a press conference. An officer can be seen chasing Toledo down an alley in one frame. He tells Toledo to raise his hands and yells, "Drop it," as he catches up to him. Before the officer fires a shot to the teen's chest, he turns around with his hands in the air.

Who is police officer Ruben Roman?

Ruben Roman was apprehended at Adam Toledo's deadly police shooting in Chicago, The Sun reported. On April 15, 2021, a body camera video of the fatal incident was publicly disclosed. Ruben Roman was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of assaulting or obstructing a police officer at the shooting scene.

This month, he was arrested on an unrelated warrant for child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm. In conjunction with the shooting of Toledo, Roman's bond was fixed at $150,000.

According to court documents, he is being detained without bail due to a separate lawsuit. A bond court profiler obtained by WGN indicates that Roman and Adam Toledo were in an alley together when cops arrived on March 29.

The TV station reported that the two fled together after two policemen abandoned their car and chased them. Ruben Roman was immediately arrested and taken to the ground, where he dropped gloves that later tested positive for bullet residue, as per WGN.

Until bullets ring out and the boy he's chasing lands on the fence behind him, the boy can be seen turning toward the cop and raising his hands. After seeking help and verifying that they had a shooting survivor, "Where are you shot man, where are you shot?" the officer inquired. Stay with me, stay with me, stay with me."

The alarming footage shows Adam gasping for breath as the cop bends in next to him and repeats requests that an ambulance is sent. A handgun that the boy was carrying was discovered at the scene, according to police. The video showed Adam seemed to drop the gun and begin to lift his hands less than a second before he was shot.

