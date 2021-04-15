FBI Director Christopher Wray was asked to probe Biden's Pentagon nominee that he mishandles classified information after his term in the Obama administration. Eighteen Republican senators don't have confidence in another of Biden's Obama-era officials.

Biden's Pentagon Nominee might be a "No Go"

Republicans blocked Kolin Kahl's appointment for the undersecretary of defense for policy infinitely until the FBI starts a probe over his former activities; they sent a letter to the FBI to that effect, reported the Epoch Times.

Led by Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) in pushing for Kahl's investigation, he cited that answers to the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services made them doubt his credibility. The March 18 hearing raised red flags that were serious enough to deny the appointment.

In the letter, the senator said they did not like the evasiveness of Kahl in his written response last March 23, 2021. He highlighted that the nominee disclosed secret documents that had been from officials in the executive branch, but he disclosed it publicly.

Senators said that Wray should check Kahl's Twitter posts that he wrote. They added the nominee might have hidden more posts that he did not want scrutinizing. Biden's nominee had fully stated everything, which led them to doubt fitness for the post.

The letter expressed concern that Kahl ,Biden's Pentagon nominee, revealed internal military plans and deliberation, even exposing U.S. national security interests that is a severe charge. Republican Senators call the nominee listed way handled classified information critical to U.S. interests, attempting to mislead the committee by not disclosing truthfully is a concern if he can be trusted for the nation's top national security position.

As Kahl was accused of evading serious questions, no answer was given about the comments on his appointment.

The list of senators who blocked his progress are Senators Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Jonie Ernst (R-Iowa), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) signed the FBI's letter.

Questions were asked to be answered by Kahl: Did he post classified info on social media or other sites? Did he share classified news to U.S. government officials that concerned the National Security Council? Overall, how did he handle the information given to him?

Despite a 13-13 vote by the Senate Armed Services Committee last March, he is slated to helm the Pentagon's police department, but the GOP will not let him off the hook. Even if the Biden administration gives qualms, their appointee must pass the FBI probe.

According to Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), a top member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a letter after the GOP letter.

He said that keeping the information that the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy is crucial for the sensitive position. If Kahl, Biden's Pentagon nominee, is guilty of disclosing information without a care, he should not be confirmed for the nomination.

