Republican Senator Lankford disagrees with the HR1 Bill of the Democrat, calling it an easy way to rig elections. The bill is a step backward from election integrity laws, like requiring IDs to vote.

Recently Georgia Election Reform laws, which the HR1 wants to weaken, were attacked by President Biden. States say that it should be their call on elections not to be dictated by the federal government.

HR1 will legalize election fraud, Senator Lankford

A tweet video obtained by the Hill Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) stated his opinions about the controversial HR1, as reported by the Epoch Times.

Sen. James Lankford: "I'm a firm believer to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. That bill H.R.1 makes it easy to vote and easy to cheat, and it's really easy to do fraud." pic.twitter.com/1t0zY32aFy — The Hill (@thehill) April 9, 2021

He claimed that some expressed fear this would allow the Democrats to suppress legal votes and cheat, like what happened in the 2020 elections.

Lankford said the bill was not to suppress voters' rights but to make it easy to cheat by legalizing what Democrats did in the 2020 elections.

He added making it easier to vote is one of his beliefs, but at the same time, he stressed voting needs to be fair and legal for all participants; fraud must be prevented by laws and bills, not allow it.

If the bill is passed by legislation, it will allow the Democrats to control the election process and parts of campaign funding.

Sen. Lankford was quoted to say this statement about the HR1.

"It's going to challenge our elections from here on out and it changes a lot of our election policies, not for the better, but for the worse," Senator Lankford said. "So lots of people have had lots of questions about the HR1 Bill."

Trump on HR 1 Election Reform Bill: Disaster for the US; Made for Democrats

His words echoed what ex-president Donald Trump said about the HR1 if it is signed. Trump called it a disaster that will happen as the Democrats grab power over state election bodies with this counter election integrity bill.

Trump gave these statements as quoted from the Epoch Times.

"It would be very unfair that Democrats should use COVID in order to do things that they can't believe they got away with, what they did, and they didn't get their legislatures to approve, and by the way in the Constitution, you have to do that."

He added that the US constitution has something specific that makes the Democrat HR1 allow the changes made before the elections stick, and there was a big change like in mail-in ballots, and laws against vote harvesting were reversed.

One more fact is that fraud was committed but denied those concerned; neither was it done through statehouses to make election changes. Ex-president Trump said they were all against the constitution.

The HR 1 also said that the People Act was passed via partisan vote with no Republicans with 220-210 votes last March 3, 2021. No House Republican voted for it, but one Democrat, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), sided with them.

Rep. Thompson said he voted a no because many in his state were concerned how much it will cost its public finances, with forced changes by the Democrats.

Senator Lankford is against the HR1 Bill, but the senate filibuster needs 60 votes to overcome it; Democrats and Republicans are 50-50 in the senate. If the filibuster was removed, it could be passed.

Arizona Attorney General to Senators: Vote Against H.R. 1

Greg Abbott Supports Election Integrity Bill

Miller-Meeks Calls Out the Democrats' Dirty Methods

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.