Senate Republicans warned of the negative impact of Pres. Joe Biden's $2.7 trillion infrastructure plan. The Republican lawmakers claimed that it would undermine around one million jobs and crush the taxpayers, according to a published article on Fox News.

The news outlet obtained a memo, and the Senate Republicans criticized Biden's infrastructure plan. They described and called it a "job-crushing slush fund" because it will only spend 5 percent on roads and bridges.

According to a published report on Bloomberg, they also said that this is very opposite to what the bill aims to achieve. Furthermore, they also called the rest of the bill a "wish list of non-infrastructure spending" on failed Obama-era policy proposals.

Democratic Senators Say Infrastructure Plan of Pres. Biden Needs To Be Changed

Republican Lawmakers Slam the Bill

The remainder of the bill, they claim, includes a dog's breakfast of slush funds, expensive renewable energy mandates on Americans, a freeze on the right to work, and a flurry of tax hikes that would scare businesses out of the United States, ostensibly giving China and Russia a vote in U.S. tax laws.

The Republican Senate projected that Biden's development package would lose at least one million jobs in the United States.

Meanwhile, Biden and his colleagues have engaged in rhetorical gymnastics to make nearly anything in the kit sound infrastructure-ish.

Strengthening employees' rights to join unions, for example, should not imitate pavement in an underpass. However, a White House fact sheet claimed that greater union protections would "set in motion an ecosystem to build decent middle-class workers," which may be used to justify domestic spending on a variety of issues.

Biden's Corporate Tax Hike Would Cost 1 Million Jobs, New Study Shows

How the Republican National Committee View the Bill?

The Republican National Committee, on the other hand, has taken a hard line on what constitutes infrastructure, arguing that highways, bridges, rivers, docks, and airports do, but not public transportation, services, and other foundational elements of the economy and everyday lives.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a deficit-hawk group that opposes sloppy government accounting and inefficient expenditures, characterized $621 billion in Biden's proposal, or nearly 30 percent of the total, as "transportation infrastructure."

Biden Promotes His Infrastructure Plan as Urgent

In a White House speech on Wednesday, President Joe Biden endorsed his $2.25 trillion investment package, describing it as critical to keeping the United States competitive against China.

Before his comments, administration officials stated that the initiative, which many congressional Republicans have opposed for including corporate income taxes, has widespread support from average Americans and is long overdue after decades of underinvestment in infrastructure, child care, and other services.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, "the data is unanimous that the American people support" Biden's vision for the U.S. economy, citing preliminary polls on the infrastructure program.

By rallying voter interest, Biden hopes to put pressure on politicians to support the initiative. Republicans have objected to the president's increased amount of funding and the plan's goals, including hundreds of billions of dollars for child and elderly treatment and the tax hikes.

