Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement from his office on Saturday that he will not attend the funeral of Prince Philip.

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement from his office on Saturday. He said that he would not attend Prince Philip's funeral, according to a recently published article in NBC News.

The statement reads, "Only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The prime minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday."

In another published article in Sky News, Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided not to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions and allow more royal family members to be present. As reported, only 30 persons are allowed to participate in the funeral.

Will Prince Harry Attend the Funeral?

Many speculated if Prince Harry, who just left his throne as the Duke of Sussex, will attend his grandfather's funeral. According to a published report in BBC News, Prince Harry will be in attendance on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the palace also clarified that Prince Harry will still follow COVID-19 protocols since he will be flying from the U.S. to the United Kingdom. Under the country's regulation, anyone who flies from a foreign country must quarantine for ten days. However, they have an option to take the COVID-19 test after five days of isolation and end their quarantine.

On the other hand, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant for their second child, cannot attend the funeral. Her physician did not give her the clearance to travel, according to a statement released by the palace.

It is expected that all eyes will be on Harry and how he will act with the Royal Family members. After their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, the couple revealed a raft of allegations that led them to decide to leave their thrones.

Some Information of Prince Philip's Funeral

Due to COVID-19, there will be many changes in Prince Philip's funeral. Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the ceremonial funeral would take place in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where he died on Friday at the age of 99, with no public access.

The procession will take place entirely inside the grounds of the 11th-century palace and will be streamed live from a small town about 30 miles west of the capital. There will not be a state funeral, customary for reigning monarchs, and his body will not be laid to rest.

According to the palace, Philip's naval cap and a sword will be set on top of his coffin before it is carried from the castle to the chapel in a specially designed Land Rover that he helped build. Prince Charles and other senior royals would walk behind them. A national minute of silence will be observed before the ceremony.

