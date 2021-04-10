According to a press release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) on Thursday, three people in Cambridge, Ontario, have been arrested after an investigation into the drug overdose death of a toddler to whom they are linked on December 1.

Local law enforcement responded to a 911 call about a young male, age 2, in trouble at a Winter Court residence in Cambridge around noon on December 1, 2020. "This is a really tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the families and the whole community," WRPS public relations officer Cherri Greeno told Newsweek.

According to WRPS, law enforcement arrested a 59-year-old man and two females, aged 54 and 29, on Thursday and charged them with criminal negligence, as per Kitchener. The three people were all from Cambridge, although their identities have not yet been revealed.

According to the police department's report, the toddler was discovered by Emergency Services without any vital signs and was then pronounced dead. The death inquiry was made possible by collaborating with the WRPS Major Crime Unit officers and the coroner's office.

The drug suspected for the toddler's overdose is yet to be confirmed. "We are constrained on the details we are willing to disclose because this case is still underway and is currently in front of the justice system," Greeno said. WRPS said all three people connected to the toddler would appear in court on Friday at Kitchener's Ontario Court of Justice.

