Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors is faced with new criticism over money BLM finances after buying a $1.4 million house in the rustic and mostly white Los Angeles neighborhood of Topanga Canyon. Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California, and has been married to Janaya Khan, co-founder of BLM Toronto, for about five years, according to Dirt. Khan-Cullors wrote "When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir," released in 2018.

A secluded mini-compound in L.A.'s rustic and semi-remote Topanga Canyon was recently sold for a little more than $1.4 million to a corporate entity owned by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, social justice visionary and co-founder of the galvanizing and, for others, controversial Black Lives Matter campaign. In 2013, in response to George Zimmerman's acquittal in the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, Khan-Cullors, married social activist Janaya Khan, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, and created the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

Since then, the increasingly autonomous movement has been at the center of discussions about police brutality and racially-based violence against Black people, especially in the aftermath of George Floyd's death last summer, which prompted widespread demonstrations around the U.S. and the world.

During nationwide demonstrations against George Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police in the summer of 2020, the BLM campaign grew. BLM received a flood of donations. Following public pressure, the company announced that it raised $90 million in 2020.

Khan-Cullors has been busy making deals since founding BLM. According to The Los Angeles Times, she signed a contract with Warner Bros. T.V. last fall to produce original content that elevates Black voices on streaming platforms and conventional T.V. networks.

However, with BLM's visibility and financial clout raising, Khan-Cullors was called out for allegedly profiting from the Black tragedy. Co-founders Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi left BLM over differences over how the company should be handled.

Khan-Cullors is now facing even more criticism as a result of her $1.4 million home purchase. People asked why and how she is spending so much money on the house, but most tweets in response to political scientist @JamelTheCreator were dedicated to why she picked Topanga Canyon.

For somebody that claims to love Black people, it's kinda strange that she chose a place to live that's practically devoid of Black people🤔 pic.twitter.com/UluZTLfxNs — Sheikh Judd Hashisho (@glubokiy_boy) April 9, 2021

Some also accused her of profiting from the Black Lives Matter movement. "She used the 'Injustice Against Black People' bag to her advantage. They've been swindling people from the beginning," said another.

She capitalized on that “Injustice against Black People” bag. They’ve been scamming since day 1 — Ryan Lee (@LTM_RBG_321) April 9, 2021

Including a three-bedroom, two-bath main house and a single one-bedroom, one-bath guest unit, private entry, and a living room with a kitchenette, the BLM co-new founder's residence is just under 2,400 square feet. The average price of a home in Topanga is $1,419,592, as per Zillow.

