Senator Manchin spoke of keeping the filibuster, not throwing it out as some extreme Democrats want to do. One of the reasons it is not wanted is that it blocks the administration from getting all the bills it wants to be passed on the Senate floor.

Senator Manchin, is known as one of the most conservative Democrats, who does not vote along party lines. For example, the $15 wage hike with a no vote with six other Democrats preferred an $11 per hour wage hike.

In a Washington Post article op-ed, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) explained and quoted why he is against removing the Senate Filibuster.

"The filibuster is a critical tool to protecting that input and our democratic form of government," Manchin wrote in a Washington Post opinion article. "That is why I have said it before and will say it again to remove any shred of doubt: There is no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster."

What he meant is the senate filibuster is one of the mechanisms to prevent a one-party rule. For example, the Biden administration cannot ram the president's infrastructure plan because the Republicans can vote against it. Without the senate filibuster mechanism to prevent it, the administration can force a bipartisan vote without the Republicans.

When the $1 Trillion Stimulus Package was passed by the Democrats, it used budget reconciliation that Senator Manchin had an awful distaste for. For now, this is their preferred way to push items they want badly. Republicans are fortunate to have the 'Filibuster' to vote for or not on the floor, but not all Democrats want it around.

The Democrats want to pass President Joe Biden's massive multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. There is a 50-50 seat number between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, while a single vote of Vice President Kamala Harris ends a stalemate with a total of 51 votes.

Joe Manchin said on Monday that he finds the infrastructure plan of President Biden uncompromising with a 28% corporate tax from manageable 21%. Many experts say that it can hurt the US economy, but the administration says it will be good for the country.

The West Virginia Democrat was quoted, "We should all be shocked at how both parties are using the budget reconciliation process to stifle discussion about the big issues facing our country today." "Legislation was never meant to be easy. It's difficult to meet the needs of both rural and urban communities in a single bill, but that's what we were elected to do."

He added that attempts by his fellow Democrats disable the senate filibuster by voting to repeal it was a big miscalculation that made Republicans more determined than ever to oppose bills.

Quoting what Democrat Manchin sees is happening on Capitol Hill and making things worse. "The political games being played in the halls of Congress just serve to fuel the hateful rhetoric and violence we are seeing across our country right now," he said, adding that "political chaos and gridlock have become more severe" since then.

Senator Machin said doing away with the 'Filibuster' is the wrong thing to do, partisanship will not work. He added that it's about time that both parties did their jobs.

