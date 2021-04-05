According to Twitter, its algorithm erroneously suspended the account of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Sunday. The congresswoman believed the suspension was over a tweet wishing her followers a happy Easter Sunday.

According to a Twitter spokesperson, "We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error." The statement concluded the action has been overturned, and access to the account has been restored, reported Yahoo.

The Georgia Republican in March was also briefly locked out of her Twitter handle due to a technical glitch. Her campaign at that point called the issue another effort by the Silicon Valley Cartel to silence voices that speak out against their far-left woke conviction.

The congresswoman's Twitter account was suspended for an estimated 12 hours prior to its reinstatement on the social media platform. Greene took to another social media site Gab wherein she theorized she had been suspended for her religious views and various right-wing stances. These involve opposition to mandating COVID-19 vaccine passports and anti-abortion, reported Daily Mail.

Greene tweeted that Twitter suspended her again today by "mistake" after she tweeted that God has risen. She continued that she had a great day with her family at a #FloridaFreedomZone beach. She also did not miss the hate on Twitter and is looking forward to former President Donald Trump's own social media platform, reported Meaww.

The social media giant denied the blocking had anything to do with Greene's Easter message. Greene alleged Twitter had blocked her purportedly. However, the platform released the same statement indicating it was done in error.

Twitter issued the same statement it previously did in her initial blocking on Sunday after reversing the suspension on March 19. In January, Greene received a lawful suspension for spreading misinformation regarding elections.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., introduced the resolution in March to expel Greene from Congress. This is over her past contentious social media postings that already propelled her removal from committees.

Greene also remarked that the suspension could have been over her condemnation of top US infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. He has been sparring with Republicans in the past few weeks.

According to Greene on Gab, "After tweeting, 'He is risen! Happy Easter!' I was suspended this morning for 12 hours!' Greene wrote on Gab. 'Was it my Christian faith? My willingness to Fire Fauci? Message to Big Tech: I'LL NEVER STOP!!!"

Greene has openly supported conspiracy theories including QAnon in the past and her likes of social media comments acknowledging violence against Democrats has prompted some in the House of Representatives to impose her expulsion from Congress. She was also stripped of her committee assignments in February in a House floor vote where 11 Republicans joined Democrats to vote her off 230 to 199. In March, a resolution for her removal from office was introduced by California Democrat Jimmy Gomez.

