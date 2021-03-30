Last Monday, the Supreme Court said that a Hillary Clinton testimony is not needed in a case. She is accused of sending top-secret documents through private email.

She was accused of this while secretary of state during the Obama administration. Sending top-secret documents is not allowed, especially from any US government official.

Hillary Clinton testimony blocked

The Supreme Court on Monday denied a request to compel Hillary Clinton to testify in court. The former Democratic presidential candidate was suggested to testify in a case involving a private email account. She used it to send classified documents when she was the Secretary of State reported the Epoch Times.

Judicial Watch has filed a petition with Supreme Court, and it was dismissed. They did not offer a reason for their decision why the appeal was thrown out. The denial was one of about 100 issued by the court.

A decision confirmed a lower court's ruling stating Clinton is not required to appear. It allows her to ignore testimony about the use of a private email server.

The three-judge panel decided to make a testimony unnecessary. They ruled Clinton, and her former aide, Cheryl Mills, need not to testify. Clinton already responded to Judicial Watch's questions about the case in a different court case.

Judge Robert Wilkins, an Obama pick, wrote in the court's decision that Clinton cleared everything already. Mentioned in written responses that the private server was used for convenience. The appeals court overturned a ruling for Hillary Clinton Testimony from Reagan nominee U.s. District Judge Royce Lamberth.

According to Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, he was saying that Clinton was guilty. She enjoyed special protection from both the courts and law enforcement. Judicial Watch expressed disappointment on the reversed decision last Monday.

He added that it was a double standard applied for Clinton. It was a lost chance for equal justice to be used.

Through Judicial Watch's vigilance, Americans may not have known about Hillary Clinton's emails and related pay-for-play scandals. In contrast, they were advocating for more accountability in the courts. Biden's State and Justice Departments will try to shield her and cover up their misconduct.

It was a complaint filed by the watchdog disclosing the existence of the private email server. The server was not revealed until an independent investigation.

Under the Obama administration, Clinton served as Secretary of State. She broke government regulations by transmitting classified information via an unprotected private email server. On July 5, 2016, the former FBI director, James Comey, decided that she's not guilty.

Clinton and her aides were extremely careless in their treatment of really important private information. Comey said agents found no direct proof of any crime. Secretary Clinton or her aides never wanted to breach laws.

FBI officials repeated that Clinton should not be charged. The Department of Justice complied with the request.

The attorney general, Loretta Lynch, said that she talked to Comey and the company. They are the ones who investigated the email scandal of the Secretary of State. But the blocking of a Hillary Clinton testimony stops learning what happened.

