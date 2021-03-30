Former President Donald Trump reacted strongly to interviews of Dr. Birx and Fauci. He called one a proven liar and king of flip-flops as a remark.

Both were part of his coronavirus team last year, but things didn't work out as the pandemic got worse.

Dr. Birx and Fauci got it from Trump

Former President Trump stated Monday questioning statements from Birx and Fauci. He had an ax to grind about their works while getting interviewed. It was time to clear up the claims of the two, reported the Blaze.

He said that Fauci and Birx were self-promoting themselves to cover up missteps in dealing with the pandemic. He was calling it an attempt to cover up poor judgment and wrong advice that was reversed. Their interviews had inaccuracies that he noticed.

If they decided based on bad policies, that would be an advantage given to China. They could have closed the US economy, along with American lives. Going against Fauci and Birx was the better option then.

They developed American vaccines in record time, about nine months. Trump's gamble gave the cure needed to save the entire globe. The goverment spent billions of dollars to make these vaccines expecting they might work. Trump's administration did the most critical gamble in human history.

The slow pace of these virus experts needed to go faster for the better. If it were up to the two, then everyone will be trapped and financially insecure; Dr. Birx and Fauci would never factor in the mental suffering of eternal lockdowns.

One of the few Trump officials that stayed on the coronavirus task force of Biden, Fauci stated in a recent interview that he was the one who pushed for vaccines. Trump focused on the false claim of the viral expert.

In a CNN interview of Anthony that was called phony by Trump, Dr. Fauci claimed that he did athletics and failed at it. He tried to claim credit for the accelerated vaccine development when he was a naysayer.

He asserted that it would take three to five years, even longer. But he was proven wrong by Operation Warp Speed. Not too many believed that a vaccine could be made quickly; even Biden was contradicted.

Trump said that Fauci was not able to get the FDA to move faster on the vaccines. He added that fake and biased media could not deny that the former president pushed it.

Dr. Fauci is the king of 'flip-flops' and moving the goalposts to look better. The doctor insisted that the US should be open to China. Instead of listening to the expert's opinion, the president shut China out.

It saved lives though it was too late the viral outbreaks began. The early months of the pandemic took their toll. The Democrats used it to criticize Trump, but Warp Speed vindicated the ex-president.

Trump said that Dr. Birx has lied and not very credible. His recommendation was pseudoscience when analyzed. Even Fauci would criticize her and avoid getting near.

Dr. Birx and Fauci said statements that were untrue about the past administration. Donald Trump just set the record straight.

