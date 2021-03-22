A police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after she was spotted with another man during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6. Jennifer Heinl, 55, of Ross Township, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Thursday and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct, among other federal offenses. Michael Heinl, a well-respected police detective with the Shaler Township Police Department who also leads the SWAT team's hostage negotiation unit in North Hills, a suburb north of Pittsburgh, is Jennifer's husband.

Police detective divorces wife, discovers she was with another man

According to federal investigators, Jennifer was allegedly seen in surveillance footage speaking to another man, Kenneth Grayson, inside the Capitol during the chaos. Jennifer and Grayson, a native of nearby Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, allegedly began interacting via Facebook in November, as per the FBI.

They allegedly discussed preparations to fly to Washington, DC and booked hotel rooms and rental cars during those alleged conversations. "To be sure, I've known Jennie Heinl for quite some time, and she is not a suspect," Marty Dietz, her counsel, told WPXI-TV. She added that she is "deeply embarrassed."

In late January, Heinl told the FBI that she lost contact with Grayson and did not stay at the same hotel with him during their time in the city. According to court documents, she appeared in Washington on January 5 and departed the next day. Heinl told police she rode alone to the rally and did not bring any colleagues.

Jennifer also told investigators that she encountered Grayson outside the White House on the Ellipse. She also claimed that she did not go inside the U.S. Capitol. The FBI provided a snapshot of Jennifer and Grayson in the Capitol with the arrest affidavit, Daily Mail reported.

Grayson is seen wearing a QAnon sweater and an American flag-themed balaclava around his face, while Jennifer is seen wearing a camo-colored Trump hat. The photo was allegedly found during a sweep of Grayson's iPad, investigators said.

Police detective's wife attended the Capitol riot with another man

Grayson was also charged with intentionally breaching or staying in a restricted building, disorderly conduct impeding government business, provocative conduct in the Capitol building, parading, protesting, or picketing at the Capitol obstructing an official proceeding in federal court in Pittsburgh in late January.

Grayson is photographed in a black hooded sweatshirt with an American flag patch on the shoulder, the letter "Q" on one lapel, a "Don't Tread On Me" flag on another lapel, and a black Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap, according to the affidavit.

Grayson is a consultant for Rice Energy, a Pennsylvania-based oil and gas firm, based on his LinkedIn page. Jennifer's LinkedIn bio states that she works as a web and graphic designer for a nut distributor in Western Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Michael Heinl, a Shaler Police Department officer with 30 years on the force, is now a member of the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force in Pittsburgh. Michael's boss said the police detective pleaded with his wife not to go to Washington, DC on January 6, Shaler Police Chief Sean Frank, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Friday. Jennifer, a diehard Trump fan, had expected to attend the "stop the steal" rally outside the White House, where the president spoke.

