World Sleep Day: These Apps Would Help You Have a Healthier Cycle

World Sleep Day is celebrated all over the world on March 19. The yearly event honors one of the most important aspects of our everyday lives. The World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society organizes the celebration, which aims to raise awareness about sleep-related problems and the prevention and treatment of sleep disorders.

World Sleep Day: Apps to use to help you monitor your sleep

Although the occasion marks a yearly date when sleep disorders and ways to avoid them are illustrated, humans need to sustain a regular sleep pattern daily. A decent night's sleep of 6-8 hours is important for the body's optimal performance. However, as our lives become increasingly consumed by research, jobs, and play, we frequently lose track of our decreasing sleep periods. As a result, many people use Sleep Tracking to keep track of how much sleep they get.

Tracking how much sleep you get each day, on the other hand, is only diagnosing the problem. Here are some apps that will help you get the proper amount of sleep to maintain a healthy sleep cycle, as per The Indian Express.

Headspace- Meditation and the use of meditation exercises to relax the mind are the focus of Headspace. Apart from sleep sounds that aid in restful sleep, the app has several courses centered on living mindfully and others. The software also has some cool features, such as the ability to make the speaker's voice quieter or quieter than the ambient noises in the background.

Relax melodies- Relax Melodies is an app that, as the name implies, will play different sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. You can set the app to play music all night or turn it off after a certain amount of time has passed.

Sleep Cycle- Sleep Cycle is an app that allows you to monitor your sleep habits and time. The software also has various helpful features, including the ability to monitor your sleep in real-time by analyzing the noises you produce on your phone. This will then be used to wake you up when your body is in its lightest sleep period, helping you to feel more refreshed when you wake up. You may also set an approximate alarm to avoid being woken up too late by the software.

Why should you not skip a good night's rest?

According to The Week, below are several reasons why a shortage of quality sleep should be seriously taken.

Lack of sleep impairs your ability to block negative thoughts- Effective memory control was related to having enough sleep, according to a 2020 study: Those who were sleep-deprived were much less likely to inhibit such thoughts than those who were not. Good sleep habits lower the risk of heart failure- Although the year 2020 has made plenty of us late sleepers, there is always a reason to want to wake up feeling refreshed during the day. Another research released in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation in 2020 showed that positive sleep habits, such as waking up early, sleeping 7-8 hours a day, and not snoring or sleeping poorly during the day, were related lower risk of heart failure. Sleeping more is good for academic performance- It's a well-worn old saying that you should get a full night's sleep before a big test. Many people sit up late the night before the exam and have to get up early the next day to write it. However, a 2018 study discovered that merely delaying the start time of two high schools by an hour and increasing the number of normal sleep students could get by half an hour helped them sleep better and do better academically. Staying up late makes you underperform at work- The night owl lifestyle has become a cultural sensation due to social media, which keeps many people clicking through their phones long past midnight. However, a study comparing "night owls" and "morning larks" found that the former were twice as likely to underperform at work and had a higher chance of retiring early due to disability than the latter.

