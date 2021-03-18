The stealth boat, also called the 'Ghost' can guard ships and collect information from enemies unseen. The US Navy adds a new capability with it. This is the next evolution in seat craft that are allegedly stealthy and versatile. Its unique design is different from traditional boats.

'Stealth Boat' for the US Navy

The Juliet Marine Systems (JMS) builder called the Ghost is specially made for the US navy. It will satisfy requirements in special operations, force defense, and ISR mission reported Eurasian Times.

JMS is a company involved in developing tech for both military and commercial applications. Their prototype is their application of stealth designs.

Why Ghost was devised

Terrorists were able to damage the US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Cole in the Yemeni port of Aden. The attack happened while refueling when it got bombed by the extremists. The damage was a 40-foot-wide hole close to the waterline that killed 17 US seamen on October 12, 2000.

Its CEO Gregory Sankoff decided to design and build a new craft to keep US Navy warships and personnel safe. Ships are vulnerable when docked in port and deep or shallow water if surprised. The Ghost is one system to keep on the lookout for bad guys.

All the Stealth boat project funds for engineers and naval experts are needed for building it ground up. All the engineering and design to create the unique watercraft cost $20 million. It was built from nuts and bolts at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire.

The length of the boat is about 62-feet in length with special features. The body is angled with a facet look that looks like a stealth plane. It has a distinct appearance from other boats.

A new concept boat that is 6.4 tons with a range of 563-805 kilometers. It's only one of many designs that evoke the stealth concept.

Invisible on water

It is called Ghost for low observable qualities to defeat radar and remain unseen. Its makers develop its shape to allow it to operate unseen by radar. Bigger ships and their radar will not see the Ghost easily. Keeping invisible to radar is used by bigger ships to lessen their radar signature.

A combination of stealth tech and fewer windows on the Ghost make it like one. It will be the next generation of ship designs in the US Navy.

Cuts like a knife through water

Designed with a cockpit that's over the water for smoother sailing. Normal boats have hulls in water; instead, the hull is above water. Designed to give a fast, smooth ride sitting over the waves.

Not bothered by waves that are up to 8-ft high to slice the waves easily. It lessens slamming waves for a smoother ride on the sea. Sankoff said the cockpit is stable that coffee won't spill.

The Ghost can zip at 30 knots which is fast enough for now. Target speed is a zooming 50 knots on the water.

Pushed along by a super-cavitating propulsion system that uses a gas bubble over the propeller. It lessens the resistance of water while propellers spin in the water. The Stealth boat 'Ghost' will be used for multi-mission, for military or civilian roles.

