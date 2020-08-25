China has a habit of comparing their plans like the J-20 and claims it is no better than the F-4 Phantom. But the fact is the J-20 is late in almost every aspect from avionics to the stealth, and Chinese missiles are yet to be tested.

Chinese proponents like to tout their wares, especially the J-20 which is not even complete with the intended engine. Another avionics suit that may not be up to part with the Raptor, but the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is knee-deep in trying to hack countries for information.

Despite everything, a Chinese designer puts the F-22 equal to an F-4 Phantom, and the Raptor is not as well suited in the Pacific theatre. It was designed to fight in Europe, and will fare badly against a Chengdu J-20, according to Forbes. Also, during the Vietnam War, the Phantom held its own that is something to say about the plane and pilot's skill.

Song Zhongping added that the J-20 was developed at a later date, and even suggested the Raptor's designers can take a cue from the J-20. He claimed that the F-22 has so many fixes in its airframe, despite USAF operating the most advanced planes in the world. He did omit the lack of advanced stealth technology for the J-20, which is supposed to be stealthy, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to the Chinese, the F-22 was made to face off against Russian top-line fighters, but now the F-22 is facing the Indo-Pacific theatre or China's claimed backyard. Chinese admits the Chengdu used the Raptor as its template. Then they formulated a jet in between the Raptor and the F-35 to counter other nations.

Some comparisons in the first flights of both planes shows that the J-20 is better, but overall what matters is the technology. Though older, the Raptor has avionics that is still better. China argued that the Raptor is best for Europe, and the J-20 wins with its greater than 200 miles of the 500 miles. Also, the fighter will not fare better because of the terrain. The 200-mile excess gives it the edge. In the Chinese view, the J-20 is customed for its intended location in the South China Sea.

Both the F-4 and the Raptor are products of two eras, one is made for air superiority and maneuverability. The F-4 was for interdicting bombers with power and speed. It is able to keep up with lighter MiGs.

Guns were not part of the F-4s, instead it used missiles in dog fights that taught their crews to fight in low-speed battles. To shorten the argument, the F-4 adapted and became a great fighter of its time.

Over the South China Sea, where the Raptor or F-35 needs to fire and connected data will guide missiles in BVR. The Chengdu is supposed to be fast, but the data on it is sparse and China has problems with the engine. Still, the Raptors can engage close range if needed.

