After being caught on a video harassing and coughing on a California Uber driver, the woman who is considered an 'Uber driver attacker' has been arrested. The incident started due to the passengers' non-wearing of face masks based on the report of the San Francisco police.

Woman Turns into Uber Driver Attacker

According to the New York Post, the driver, Subhakar Khadka picked up three women near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and bacon Street in the Bayview neighborhood in San Francisco at around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday but afterward one among the women turned into an 'Uber driver attacker,' tearing off the face mask of the driver, coughing on him, and even dousing him with pepper spray.

Based on the statement of the city Police Department, one of the passengers was not wearing a mask and Khadka did not get farther than two blocks before ending the ride as a woman refused to put one on. The dashboard camera of the vehicle recorded the whole incident.

The recorded video which circulated on social media displayed the woman coughing at the driver and curses him for not wearing a mask. Another passenger also stated that she got corona while pulling down her cover on her face.

In addition, the Uber driver, who is wearing a white surgical mask, leaned back against his seat and shook his head. Then the unmasked woman reaches forward and grabbed the phone of Khadka and the two struggled before the driver took back his device.

Moreover, the woman also pulled off his mask and tossed it to the front of the car. Khadka can be heard in the video saying that they should not touch his property and he unbuckled his seatbelt.

As the three women exited the Uber vehicle, one of them pepper-sprayed the driver through an open window before fleeing based on the police. Based on the statement of the spokesperson of the company, the account of the passenger who booked the ride has been banned from the application of Uber, Los Angeles Times reported.

On the Uber statement, they mentioned that the behavior that they have seen in the footage caught by the dashboard camera of the vehicle is appalling. The company also emphasized that they have a policy and it is clear that 'no mask, no respect, no ride.'

On the other hand, the Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested the 24-year-old, Malaysia King on suspicion of assault and battery, assault with a caustic chemical, and conspiracy, and a violation of state health and safety codes based on the report of San Francisco police. A second suspect, also 24-year-old Arna Kimiai has yet to be detained but has communicated through her lawyer that she intends to surrender the police have mentioned.

Also, Police Department's Robbery Detail leader, Lt. Tracy McCray, shared that they were glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intended to do the right thing and turned herself into the nearest law enforcement agency and they hoped that it happens promptly. McCray also mentioned in the statement that the suspects had shown a callous disregard for the safety and well-being of an essential service worker in the middle of the life-threatening pandemic, The Guardian reported.





