The OH-58D Kiowa Warrior is the multipurpose helicopter used by the air cavalry for several missions. Armed with guns and several rocket types, with sensors as airborne scouts for tanks and strike aircraft.

Military helicopters are specializing aircraft that is customized for a specific combat role. Some like the Apache AH-64 are made for very close air support, just the Kiowa Warrior, a lighter low-cost version without the armor.

What makes the Kiowa Warrior deadly

For an excellent reason, the Kiowa development is for a deliberate purpose, not random. It is part of the US military strategy to supplement its heavily armed and armored attack helicopters. What cannot be placed on an Apache will be put on the Kiowa, but the apache has better sensors.

The Kiowa is no slouch for starters as it is armed enough to be a threat in close air support (CAS). Mounted weapons include air to air Stinger missile, 50-caliber anti-armor or personnel weapon, point and fire Hydra 70 rockets, include tank-killing Hellfire rockets. A maximum of two people on the helicopter can fly with a maximum speed of 128 mph and 299 miles as how far it can fly.

The OH-58D Kiowa Warrior will stay for CAS and look out for troops, and take out targets of opportunity. It is optimized for this role to support the infantry as an eye in the sky or attacking soft enemy troops.

Reconnaissance and target acquisition

While having all those destructive goodies like Hellfire and Stinger missiles, which are more accurate with advanced sensors equipped on the helicopter, detecting enemies on the ground and the air with several systems are dedicated to doing this job. Sensors can see and detect targets for its weapon, and helicopters make it excellent.

OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters of the #HellenicArmy during live fire training.

The single-engine helicopter has advanced visionics, navigation, communication, and weapons and cockpit integration systems. On the top of the four-blade rotor is the mast-mounted sight (MMS) with heat imaging, low light imaging, a laser rangefinder/designator, last is optical boresight system to aim the guns and projective weapons.

All these sensors allow the occupants to see day or night, look for targets, and fire their weapons without being seen undercover night or day. The MMS allows the light scout helicopter to attack targets undercover.

Other helicopters or strike planes can lock on the Kiowa's target pointer if it has no more missiles. Its advanced system is accurate and sends the information to other aircraft, even artillery, in real-time. Laser designator guides the Kiowa's rockets to targets.

It carries weapon mounts as standard equipment of the armed recon helicopter. The pylons can pack two HELLFIRE, seven Hydras, two air-to-air Stinger missiles, or one fixed 50-caliber machine gun (stationary), these pylons are for anti-armor, anti-personnel, and anti-aircraft capabilities depending on the mission.

OH-58D Kiowa Warrior can fit two in a C-130, with two of them for rapid deployment. It is designed to be easily sent to anywhere the CAS abilities of the Kiowa warrior are needed. Using a hide-and-pop-up maneuver is all it needs to deliver the payload.

