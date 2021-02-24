United States President Joe Biden spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday in a virtual meeting where the pair of leaders affirmed their bilateral relationship. They also discussed matters surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and other issues.

Biden, Trudeau's Pledges

Biden and Trudeau sought on Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era. They underscored the countries' deep ties and vowed to work together on the novel coronavirus and climate change in their first bilateral meeting.

According to Biden via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides, "The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada. That's why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," reported Nation News.

Biden granted him at least one of the items on top of his priorities list: a pledge to help get two Canadians out of prison in China. According to Biden on Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, languishing behind bars, "Human beings are not bartering chips. You know we're going to work together until we get their safe return," reported CP 24.

Canada has usually been a United States president's first foreign stop. Trudeau was Biden's first bilateral meeting with a foreign leader since the start of his tenure last month. Trudeau was also the first world leader to congratulate Biden on his presidential victory.

The camaraderie between the two leaders was evident as they hosted an hours-long, virtual meeting with key advisers. Repeatedly referring to one another as "Joe" and "Justin," the two seemingly hope to bring a similar fellowship in bolstering US and Canada relations as part of the Biden administration's goals.

They have come to an agreement to be mindful of the bout against the coronavirus, economic recuperation following pandemic strain, and the global climate threat. Dubbed the new "Roadmap for a Renewed US-Canada Partnership," Trudeau stated such objectives are based on the two nations' "shared values" and will guide efforts in the upcoming years.

According to Trudeau, following the meeting, in the midst of the coronavirus, climate change, and rising inequality, the call to action is now. The top priority remains to keep the public safe and to end the pandemic.

Also, during the meeting, the Canadian PM told the US president that US leadership has been "sorely missed" last year. According to the White House, to bolster alliances, the blueprint calls for a revamp of the North American Leaders' Summit as a "recommitment of solidarity" between the US, Canada, and Mexico.

He thanked Biden for stepping up in a large effort to tackle climate change. According to Trudeau addressing Biden, "I have to say, as we are preparing the joint rollout and communique from this one, it's nice when the Americans aren't pulling out all references to climate change and instead adding them in. So we're really excited to be working with you on that," reported AA. They also discussed the topics of refugees and migration, strengthening democracies at home, and fighting for democratic values on a global scale.

