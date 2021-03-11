When speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris swept aside concerns about Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's growing sexual harassment controversy.

After House lawmakers approved the Senate edition of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on a party-line vote, Harris met briefly with reporters. As the case came to an end, a writer asked Harris for her opinion on the charges raised against Cuomo. The reporter asked, "Madame Vice President, do you have any comments on Governor Cuomo?" Without reacting to the question, Harris left the briefing room.

In recent days, Cuomo has received calls to resign after several women accused him of sexual harassment and other unethical conduct. Cuomo reportedly harassed a female former aide during an encounter at the governor's mansion last year, as per the Albany Times-Union. Critics also challenged Harris to condemn Cuomo because of her strong stand on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Democratic Senator Al Franken as they confronted sexual assault charges.

During a press briefing last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki discussed Harris' position on the issue. Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, has opened an investigation into the allegations. Cuomo has confirmed that he will not resign and is innocent of any misconduct, as per Fox News.

Cuomo replied to the Times-Union article by saying, "Like I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. This report's specifics are devastating. Given the pending inquiry, I would not elaborate on the particulars of this or any other accusation, but I am confident in the results of the Attorney General's investigation."

Despite urging former Sen. Al Franken to resign amid similar charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will not condemn Andrew Cuomo until an investigation into the charges is concluded, the White House said Friday. According to NY Post, despite not speaking out about Cuomo's supposed actions, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Harris supports the probe into the allegations raised by New York Attorney General Tish James at the daily White House press briefing.

Psaki said, "I think the vice president's opinion is she believes a woman should be treated with respect. Their voices should be heard. They should tell their story."

When Franken was accused of sexual harassment, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said, "sexual assault should not be tolerated by anyone and should not exist anywhere," responding to a query from Fox News correspondent Kristin Fisher.

Three women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, including Charlotte Bennett, 25, who alleged in a CBS interview Thursday night that the governor wanted to "sleep with me" during a one-on-one meeting.

