Later this month, a new round of stimulus checks is scheduled to arrive. The payments are part of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that passed the Senate on Saturday and is set to be signed by President Joe Biden shortly after the House holds a final vote on Wednesday.

According to the Penn Wharton Budget Model, nearly 90% of American households will be eligible for the third stimulus check. What you need to remember is as follows:

Who would and would not receive the third stimulus check?

While most people receive their stimulus payments immediately, many people did not - for several reasons. The first round of payments, which were issued last year, was not received by an estimated 8 million eligible citizens.

According to WLWT5, many of these individuals have very low incomes and are thus excluded from paying tax returns. The IRS set up an online site where they could apply for the money last year. The department has not said if it will reopen the site for the third round of payments.

People who have transferred or changed bank accounts after filing their tax returns may have lost out as well. Many that were owed money during the first two rounds of refunds but did not collect it should report it as a tax refund on their 2020 tax returns, known as the Recovery Rebate Credit.

Read also: Stimulus Check: The Good, Bad Side that Would Surprise You

Stimulus payments plus $300 monthly checks for parents

According to Pamela Stone, professor of sociology at Hunter College and Graduate Center, City University of New York, and author of the books "Opting Out" and "Opting Back In," while most Americans are focused on earning their $1,400 stimulus checks, the expansion of the child tax credit in the relief law stands out as a groundbreaking strategy. For single parents making less than $75,000 a year, $112,500 for heads of families, and $150,000 for married couples, the child tax credit is raised to $3,000 per child aged 6-17 and $3,600 children under the age of 6.

For single parents or heads of household earning less than $200,000 or married couples earning less than $400,000 annually, the new child tax credit is $2,000 per child under 17. The expanded child tax credit, which was included in the law, cracks the mold by directing the IRS to allocate part of the tax credit to low- and middle-income households this year, Yahoo Finance reported.

For single parents or heads of household earning less than $200,000 or married couples earning less than $400,000 annually, the new child tax credit is $2,000 per child under 17. The expanded child tax credit, which was included in the law, cracks the mold by directing the IRS to allocate part of the tax credit to low- and middle-income households this year.

Read also: Stimulus Bill Won't Cancel Student Loan Faster

Do you qualify for the third stimulus check?

A single taxpayer will receive a direct payment of $1,400, and a married couple filing together will receive $2,800, plus an extra $1,400 per dependent. As a result, a family of four could get $5,600. However, not everyone is eligible for the grants. Individuals with adjusted gross incomes up to $75,000 a year and married couples with adjusted gross incomes up to $150,000 a year are eligible for the maximum sum.

Individuals paying between $75,000 and $80,000 had their payments cut. Individuals making more than $80,000 a year are not qualified for benefits.

Similarly, couples earning between $150,000 and $160,000 receive partial benefits, while couples earning more than $160,000 or their dependents would not receive the third stimulus check. Unless you filed a 2020 tax return, your adjusted gross benefit would be based on the most recent one, in which case it will be based on the most recent one.

You must be a US citizen with a Social Security number to be eligible for the payment. At the end of this month, the IRS is supposed to deposit the third stimulus check into people's accounts. The IRS will mail you a check if you do not have a direct deposit set up with them for filing your taxes. To obtain the money, you do not need to apply or wait in line, as per Mercury News.

Read also: Will Illegal Immigrants Receive Third Stimulus Check?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.