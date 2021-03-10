In his last visit to local business in DC, Joe Biden snubbed a question about the border crisis. Normally, Trump would answer candidly, but Biden does the opposite.

Joe Biden Ignores Questions About Border Crisis

Last Tuesday, another incident ended up in Psaki's explanation session. President Biden did not answer a question thrown at him. It was about the flailing leadership of the White House in the border situation. He was asked this in a small business visit, reported the Epoch Times.

The name of the business in D.C. he went to is W.S. Jenks & Son, a hardware store that availed of the Paycheck Protection Program loan. W.S. Jenks & Son were able to get it in time, last February courtesy of the president. Many small businesses were the recipient of the loan to keep them alive during the pandemic.

As part of the White House PR for the PPP loans, the president went to the establishment's main floor. He met the owner, Mike Siegel, who said that finances to keep employees was the most difficult thing. He added that taking a loan from the federal program has helped his employees.

Siegel added that it was not wise financially, but it had to be done for his workers. He is only one among many burdened by the pandemic since last year. Joe Biden and the PPP loan program will be assistance for business owners.

Also read: Migrants at the US-Mexico Border Wear Shirts Pleading Biden to Allow Entry into US

According to Biden, the opportunity to qualify for a PPP loan is only good for businesses with 20 or fewer workers. The sudden shift to servicing small businesses with federal loans is because big businesses left them out.

Data shows that larger companies got a bigger percentage of the loans. Before Trump left office, he had a similar program set up.

Through the initial PPP loan rollout, many jumped the gun to get them when it came out. Despite the discrepancy, the loan still reached some who really needed it in the first draw.

Biden has not been the one to answer questions like ex-President Trump, and one reporter asked a question. This was about the worsening situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, caused by the reversal of Trump's policies. All press meets by the President has been sanitized and controlled; this is an exception.

Instead of answering the press as all presidents do, he never answered and was escorted out. For many, this would be a bad reflection on Biden's openness when it comes to the press and make its way to Psaki's desk.

Biden has gone for 48-days without a relevant press-conference on his policies and thought for some time.

The only new president in 100-years who has kept mute and unreachable to the press. Many view this as a letdown, but the Psaki actively gives many reasons for it.

This is why President Biden doesn’t hold press conferences. Wow!



Coming up on @seanhannity, @FoxNews at 9 PM ET! https://t.co/roGah9EFiK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 9, 2021

His policies on removing Trump's orders from the top to nearly bottom have a place, with many showing dissatisfaction over his inaction. A harrowing border situation with border cops and officials raises the alarm; even local Democrat politicians get disturbed. Biden is quiet while America's borders are in danger.

Related article: Top ICE Officials Say Flooding Migrants Might be Exploited by Criminals

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.