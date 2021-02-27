The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) commenced on Thursday, seven weeks and one day after former President Donald Trump sent a mob to rampage through the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn the presidential election. The yearly confab has become the central event of the year for Republican politics. It not only has no distance from the January 6 siege, but it is basically shaping up to be a celebration of both the man and the movement that ignited a fascist insurrection.

CPAC Celebrates Trump

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) voiced out against the cancel culture and conformity amid a speech on Friday at CPAC, the biggest annual conservative conference. He stated that the media is in dire need of witnessing a Republican civil war. He added that what could unite the party is the defense of liberty.

With the initial full day of the CPAC underway, there is already a remarkable star: an outrageously golden statue of Donald Trump wearing shorts and flip-flops. The over 6-foot-tall statue turned heads as it was wheeled into the Hyatt Regency on Thursday as CPAC attendees picked up their registration and went around the hotel, reported CNN.

Republican presidential hopefuls who anticipated to make their mark at the high-profile conservative political conference hit a last-minute hurdle. Trump decided to attend the conference, reported USA Today.

It has been almost one month since President Biden ousted Trump from the Oval Office. Prominent Republicans who addressed conservative activists on Friday at CPAC acknowledged this. They conveyed a series of stirring calls to action to oppose the Democratic agenda in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech

Donald Trump Jr. used his speech at the political conference in Orlando on Friday to rail against Biden's first actions in office. He also denounced establishment Republicans, including House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.).

The former president's eldest son mocked Cheney as "Lincoln Project Liz," referring to the anti-Trump GOP group. This was after Cheney was one of the House Republicans who voted for his father's impeachment on a charge of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He also condemned Biden's decision to end construction on the Keystone XL pipeline. He accused him of "caving" to China. Trump Jr. also denounced the new administration's decision to initiate airstrikes on Iran-backed militia targets in Syria on Thursday in a counterattack for recent rocket attacks in Iraq, reported The Hill.

On Friday, Trump endorsed a former White House aide who is running for an Ohio election. He is opposing one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of his impeachment. Max Miller, 32, a Marine reservist and Trump loyalist, is the initial candidate he has endorsed since leaving the office.

The conference dedicated to the future of the conservative movement transformed into an ode to Trump on Friday. Speakers declared their allegiance to Trump. Attendees posed for selfies with the golden statue of his likeness.

