President Joe Biden stated that the United States is now expecting to have enough vaccine supply for all adults by the end of May. This milestone, he remarked, is achievable following two large pharmaceutical companies making a bid to collaborate on the most recent COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 is the illness originating from the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. Johnson & Johnson recently became the third novel coronavirus vaccine in the US that was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Vaccine for Each American Adult by the End of May

According to President Biden, a "World War II" style collaboration will provide the US adequate coronavirus vaccines for its entire adult population by May. Vaccine creator Johnson & Johnson and rival Merck are slated to collaborate to deliver 100 million vaccine doses two months earlier than anticipated, reported Telegraph.

Also, according to the president, "About three weeks ago, we were able to say that we'll have enough vaccine supply for adults by end of July. I'm pleased to announce today as a consequence of the stepped up process that we've ordered and just outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May. That's progress," reported CW39.

In a sideswipe at former president Donald Trump's efforts against COVID-19, Biden remarked that when they came into office, the predecessor administration had contracted for not nearly enough vaccines to cover the needs of adults in America. He added they would rectify that, reported The Guardian.

Biden on Tuesday also commanded the nation's states to prioritize COVID-19 inoculations for teachers. This is to ensure children can return to school swiftly and safely. He called for every educator to be administered at least one shot by the end of next month.

Speaking in the White House State Dining Room, Biden stated the collaboration among competitors to generate more doses and other actions would accelerate the timeline by two months to have enough vaccine to vaccinate all adult Americans. In response to a reporter's question, he remarked he hopes that "by this time next year" or sooner, we will go back to the old normal, reported VOA.

According to officials, notwithstanding the stepped-up pace of vaccine production, the work of vaccinating Americans could extend well into the summer. This is dependent on both of the government's capacity to administer doses and Americans' willingness to receive the vaccine. Biden's declaration swiftly raised expectations for when the nation could safely emerge from the pandemic. This is due to the pledge of speedier immunizations.

While the president cannot mandate that states prioritize teachers for their vaccine equipment, he is challenging them to do so. To help make this work out, he declared that starting next week and for the month of March, his administration will be using their federal pharmacy program to underscore the vaccination of pre-k through 12 educators, child care, and staff workers.

