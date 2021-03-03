The CDC will reveal new guidelines on what fully vaccinated Americans can do, including small indoor gatherings with other fully vaccinated individuals.

As soon as Thursday, the CDC will release new guidelines on what Americans who got full doses of COVID-19 vaccines can do, including indoor gatherings with other vaccinated people. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr.Anthony Fauci, previewed a roadmap back to a normal life on Monday, as per the Politico report.

Dr. Fauci said at a White House COVID-19 Task Force press conference, "I use the example of a daughter coming in from out of town who is doubly vaccinated, and a husband and wife doubly vaccinated, and maybe a next door neighbor, who you know are doubly vaccinated." He added that small gatherings at home could be done without wearing a mask, and people can have a good social gathering inside the home.

The CDC's head, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, did not specify when the new recommendations will be released but did say that the department is "looking forward to publishing it quickly." Although a small meeting indoors with other vaccinated citizens isn't the kind of party most Americans want, it is the first indication that the Biden administration can lift restrictions.

However, Dr.Walensky warned Americans not to get too anxious amid the new COVID-19 variants and ten thousand new daily cases, Fox News reported. On Monday, Dr.Walensky said she wants to keep our eye on increasing cases, and the goal is not to sort of open travel, as well as other things as the vaccination is scaling up.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use by the FDA this week, making it the third vaccine available to Americans. President Biden used the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to strengthen Johnson & Johnson's manufacturing capacity, saying that every American will have access to a vaccine by May.

Fauci: US must stick to a two-shot strategy for COVID-19 vaccines

For the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, top US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post newspaper that the US should adhere to a two-dose policy. Delaying a second dose to inoculate more Americans raises dangers. He warned that moving to a single-dose vaccine strategy could leave people less safe, encourage variants to spread, and potentially raise distrust among Americans already hesitant of vaccinations.

On Monday, Fauci met with UK health authorities, who agreed to delay second doses to get more people vaccinated quicker, as per Reuters. The policy, according to Fauci, does not work in the United States.

He believed that the evidence does not favor delaying the second dose of such vaccines, citing research indicating that a two-shot treatment offers enough protection to help fend off more transmissible coronavirus strains. Besides, a single shot could place Americans at risk of variants like those first found in South Africa.

