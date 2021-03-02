After the House passes President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, Democrats are now aiming to send the bill to Biden's desk for his signature as soon as next week.

Democrats Look to Send $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill

In a statement by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, the Senate will begin to consider the version of the bill that was passed in the house by Wednesday. He also added that the Senate will be able to pass this legislation after almost 20 hours of debate and a marathon vote on the amendments to the bill.

According to CNBC, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stated that he expects the COVID-19 relief bill to be approved by the Senate by Friday or Saturday. It was also stated that a different version of the bill is expected to be passed by the upper chamber, thus, the House is planning to reconvene in order to move forward in approving the proposal that is passed in the Senate by Monday.

Congressional Democrats are hoping to get the bill to Biden before March 14. This is because programs which extend the jobless benefits of millions of Americans, as well as the $300 weekly unemployment insurance would expire on the same day.

Schumer further stated that a strong relief bill is needed in order to get the economy going. He also emphasized that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is designed to do just that, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the Senate Democrats need to have all their members vote for the bill in order to get it through the chamber this week. Despite the plans of the part to have the package approved through budget reconciliation so that it won't need any support from the Republicans, they still cannot afford to lose any Democrat vote.

On Tuesday afternoon, Biden called a meeting with the Senate Democrats where he was expected to nudge them into approving the legislation, The New York Times reported.

Read also: Senate Ponders on Several Amendments for Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 relief plan

The COVID-19 relief bill that was passed in the house includes the $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning $75,000. It also includes a $400 weekly unemployment supplement. There are also expansion programs which extend the benefit eligibility of millions of Americans until August 29th.

The bill also expands the child tax credit for numerous households. The tax credit has been raised to up to $3,600 for every child over a year. Billions have also been allocated for rental assistance.

In addition, the bill also allocated $20 billion in order to speed up the vaccinations. It also allocated $350 billion for local and state government aids. The bill also has $170 billion designed to help K-12 schools and higher education institutions in reopening.

During the House vote early on Saturday, no House Republicans voted in favor of the bill, and there were two Democrats who also voted against it.

Republicans argue that President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill includes billions of allocations which it considers as 'wasteful spending' that America does not need to restart the economy.

Related article: Biden Urges Senate to Waste No Time and Quickly Pass $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Package

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.