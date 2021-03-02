Pentagon Officials revealed the $125 million to Ukraine in military aid granted under the Biden Administration. The arms package comes with equipment to be given to Ukrainian forces engaged in hostilities with Russia.

Barely six months in office, the new administration allowed the military to Ukraine. Surprisingly Biden allowed the aid early on and was generous compared to other U.S. allies.

According to the reports, this aid is given to other countries via the Foreign Military Financing program to get made in the USA weapons. The deal includes two Mark VI patrol boats made by SAFE Boats International, which adds the ships to the current eight vessels, reported Defense News.

The military package includes capabilities to improve combat, command, control and situational awareness for Ukraine's forces. This equipment other than patrol boats includes counter-artillery radars and tactical equipment.

Added support comes in to enable intelligence on the battlefield. More add ons to the package are military medical treatment and combat evacuation procedures that complete what Ukraine gets.

According to the fiscal 2021 Ukraine Security Assistance funding with $150 million left, that was given by Congress. But that is decided until the Defense and State departments decide if progress is enough to warrant giving more funds from the $125 million to Ukraine in military aid.

Also read: US Air Force F-15 E-Strike Eagle: America's Hammer Against Adversaries Fights Again in 2021

In a statement by the Department, Ukraine started reforms and made changes in the military's civilian control. They are promoting more transparency and being accountable to improve and modernize its defense sector with key areas that should be part of NATO guidelines and standards.

In short, Ukraine must follow the conditions that must be done to get military aid, especially when it comes to NATO conditions, according to the Department.

During the Obama era, when lethal weapons like the Javelin were denied, Congress members lobbied to help Ukraine get them. Later the sale was allowed as aid, but that was in the Trump administration.

This would be where the Democrats would base their first impeachment trial. Then-president Trump was innocent of the charge, but it won't end there.

Whether the Ukrainian forces would get more of the javelins in the future is not certain. According to Oleksandr Danylyuk, chairman of the Ukrainian Center for Defense Reforms, the Javelin wouldn't be needed on the front line anymore. He said the hostilities don't require it in the front lines anymore.

Every day some clashes have casualties on the front lines that are done by Russians and GRU snipers. They are active where hostilities are happening and taking Ukrainian soldiers' lives. Unlike before, it was armored vehicles and artillery doing the combat.

Now it's man to man in combat areas, with infantry doing most of the fighting. The $125 million to Ukraine in military aid may go to other expenses than anti-tank rockets.

Related article: US Chinook Twin Rotor Heavy Helicopters Bought by Indian Air Force, Not by Israeli Air Force

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.