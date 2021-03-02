The US Army creates a 'THOR' Microwave Anti-Drone Weapon, which is made to knock out enemy drones. The anticipation of future weapons like drones for use against troops and equipment is something out of a sci-fi movie.

Drone technology has advanced that the development of swarming drones is becoming a threat in real combat. So, energy weapons that can take them down in one go are vital.

Advanced energy weapons

The US Army will be testing a microwave hurling weapon called 'THOR,' which is made to cancel out enemy drone swarms, and will be ready soon. THOR is based on a new weapon that uses microwaves that is the same in principle as a laser, reported Eurasian Times.

Army officials say the testing will be done on-site at the New Mexico's Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB), where it will be evaluated. It is made to defend against drone swarms that might threaten and overwhelm military installations that are not prepared for them. Sheer numbers of drones can overrun bases if unprepared.

Sources say that Tactical High Power Operational Responder (THOR) was developed and built at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Directed Energy Directorate (AFRL-ED)at Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB). Initial reports about the energy-based defense weapon are for airbase protection against drones.

What is THOR?

THOR is a Microwave Anti-Drone Weapon device focused microwaves like sound, lasers, or microwaves hitting a target. It is like a heat ray that is electromagnetic in nature that causes water to boil under the skin. It uses any direct power source that it can connect to; it is similar to heat rays.

According to reports last year in December, China had used a similar type of weapon on the China-India border. But it is not confirmed if China really has the technology to make it.

Lasers and Microwave Arms

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are part of modern warfare for today's combat. The list of nations that have it includes the US, Israel, Turkey, China, and the United Kingdom. They use UAVs in combat, recon, and surveillance or ISR.

Drones come in all shapes and sizes, but autonomous to the military-grade drones like the 47.6 feet long Northrop Grumman RQ-4, which many armies use. Drones are perfect for terrorists and enemies of democracy, which is portable enough to assault military or civilian populations.

Increased threats by terror elements

Incidents of drone attacks have increased globally by those intent to terrorize or kill anyone. Developing THOR will enable defenses that will lessen the danger to military and civilians alike.

Laser weapons like THOR will give the US Army another advantage in having energy-based weapons before its adversaries that work. Military officials have observed the new system in action at Kirtland (AFB).

Investment in the Army's acquisition of microwave and laser weapons will be a defense against attacks. Getting more combat systems and tools will give the US a high-tech edge. The use of both laser and microwave energy weapons will layer defenses to cope with many US assets threats.

The US Army will use a defensive combo of lasers killing on target or Microwave Anti-Drone Weapon for multiple targets. These high-tech systems will be fielded soon as part of the US arsenal.

