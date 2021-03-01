Families of more than 300 girls abducted in Nigeria from their boarding school in the Northwest region of the country continue to wait for news as security forces continue their search for the missing students.

Security Forces Continue Search for 300 Girls Abducted in Nigeria

Early morning on Friday, gunmen stormed the Government Girls Science Secondary School located in the town of Jangebe, in Zamfara state. The gunmen then took 317 girls who were at the boarding school. Despite rumors that the girls have already been released, families are still waiting for updates from authorities.

According to Reuters, two of their correspondents witnessed heavy military presence in the capital of Zamfara on Sunday. They stated that police checkpoints have been placed on major roads and there were army trucks that moved in convoy.

Search and rescue for the 300 girls abducted in Nigeria began on Friday with the Zamfara police working together with the army. The abduction of the girls in Zamfara is the second of such a kidnapping raid to happen in the northwest region of Nigeria in just a little over one week. Schools have become major targets for massive kidnap for ransom schemes in the state.

On Friday, the country's President Muhammadu Buhari urged the local government of the states to not succumb to the kidnappers of the 300 abducted girls in Nigeria. He also emphasized not to give money or vehicles to the 'bandits'.

Many militants have adopted the tactic of school kidnappings from the jihadist groups Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram who were the first to execute such modus operandi. The agenda of the militants, however, still remains unclear.

Just on Saturday, 27 teenage boys were released by the gunmen who took them from their school in Niger state on February 17. Just like the return of the boys, the parents and relatives of the 300 girls abducted in Nigeria are also hoping to receive good news, US News reported.

One of the fathers of the girls, who were taken, Balarabe Kagara, stated that he is praying for the safe return of the girls. Among those who were abducted were his two 14-year old daughters. The 54-year old father, who is working as a farmer, looked at the photos of his daughters and stated that he will be very happy if he gets to see them again.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, rumors in social media have stated that the girls have already been released. The spread of the talks prompted the Zamfara state government to release a statement, stating that governor Bello Matawalle has become very disappointed with the rumors which could further hurt the victims and their parents. Matawalle also ordered for the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state on Friday as a result of the kidnappings, Independent reported.

Kagara, the father of two of the girls abducted in Nigeria expressed skepticism that children would eventually be allowed to go back to school. He further added that if there is enough security, then maybe parents will send their children back.

