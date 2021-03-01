The Hong Kong government indicted almost four dozens of democracy advocates on Sunday. They were charged for contravening a national security law that bars "conspiracy to commit subversion." The mass arrests were the most extensive roundup since the law was implemented the previous summer.

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Appear in Court

Numerous people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday in support of a number of the region's well-known dissidents who have been accused of subversion. The international community voiced out in defense of the 47 democracy advocates.

The protesters chanted pro-democracy slogans. These include "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," and "Release all political prisoners." They were also holding up the three-finger salute witnessed in the Hollywood film "The Hunger Games." It has been regarded as a symbol of defiance against the autocratic rule in Thailand and Myanmar.

The indictment of conspiracy to commit subversion is associated with the defendants' participation in 2020 during the unofficial election primaries for Hong Kong's legislature. The activists were taken into custody in February but released. Now, they are denied bail, reported VOA.

The charges imposed were the most recent blow to the dwindling aspirations for democracy in the former British colony. It was the most vigorous use yet of the broad-ranging security law. The law has cemented Communist Party dominion over a territory long known for its independent court system, individual freedoms, and rule of law.

Beijing is tackling to stamp out defiance in semi-autonomous Hong Kong following swathes of the population hitting the streets in 2019 in huge and at times brutal democracy demonstrations. It has protected the formerly free-wheeling finance hub in a national security law as anti-COVID-19 measures prohibit public gatherings of over four people, reported Inquirer.

The accused crime is democracy. The punishment: lifetime imprisonment.

Sam Cheung is a young activist who cooperated in an unofficial primary election last summer. He was charged following his report to a local police station. He donned a black mask and was accompanied by his wife.

According to Cheung, Hong Kong citizens have very tough times nowadays. He hopes everyone would not give up on the nation and fight on, reported Ahram Online.

The offense was organizing an informal primary for pro-democracy candidates in July 2020. This was a bid to decide which of them would contend legislative council elections in November, which were later postponed. They include Lester Shum, Benny Tai, and Owen Chow.

The unofficial primary last summer was to decide candidates for the city's partially elected legislature in a bid that the pro-democracy bloc could take a majority for the first time and bar government legislation. Hong Kong and Chinese officials interpreted it as efforts to "overthrow" the city's government and therefore a threat to national security. Those arraigned were among the nation's most outspoken democracy advocates. This group includes several opposition lawmakers.

The law outlaws four types of actions: subversion of state power, secession, collusion, and terrorism with foreign entities. In practice, it ends the autonomy that Hong Kong had earlier enjoyed under Chinese rule.

