Months after the Galwan Valley Clash, the actual details of the dead PLA troopers have been announced as four dead. This is contrary to the Indian estimate of 45 fatalities which Beijing denies up to now.

Last February 19, Chinese state media officially said that four of their soldiers died in the clash. This number, according to sources is not the actual but 45 instead.

Clash in the Himalayan Highlands

On June 15, 2020, at the Galwan Valley border, the fatal encounter ensued, and India says that 45 Chinese soldiers were killed. Until now, this is disputed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA), reported the Epoch Times.

Relative peace was kept for forty years at the China-India border in the Himalayan high country. Last June 20, the violence exploded, starting tension all over the border, the promise of new hostilities and bloodshed looms closed.

Soon after the bloody clash between Indian and Chinese forces, the Indian Army reported that 20 of its troopers were slain in the engagement. But China has kept its silence for eight months after the incident, ending on February 19.

An on-site video reveals in detail the four #PLA martyrs and other brave Chinese soldiers at the scene of the Galwan Valley border clash with India in June 2020. https://t.co/hSjP3hBnqr pic.twitter.com/g6zNpT1IrX — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 19, 2021

Both armies were in a standoff for several months in more than one location, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that runs along the Ladakh region. The area is located in the Himalayan high country, when on February 10, both forces started disengagement from points on the LAC.

Military and government officials on both sides say they are leaving points in the disputed border. This is to start releasing tension from the Galwan Valley Clash to keep the conflict further escalating.

Confusing death tolls

On February 17, the Indian General Officer Lt. Gen. YK Joshi released a statement about how many Chinese died. He told News18 India that China does not want to admit that it lost about 45 PLA members on the bloody plateau. Stressing that Chine got shamed with 45 killed, compared to 20 Indian Army service members.

For eight months, all the families of the Chinese soldier slain in the Galwan clash. They added that their relatives served in the PLA. But, Beijing is ignoring the reports and not revealing how many actually died on June 15. Although on February 10, the Russian TASS news outlet released a report that 45 was the death toll.

According to Yao Cheng, a former navy officer who talked to overseas Chinese-language radio Sound of Hope last February 23, he has information of the deaths. His unrevealed sources told him that the number of graves counted was 40, as those who died. Although some count 42 tombs in all, close to 45, it is very close to Indian Army claims.

He added both Delhi and Beijing choose to withdraw draws for practical reasons. Internationally either side has issues like Biden's flip flop on China that is not reassuring. Next is China needs more troops for more important concerns.

Yao says that several numbers were given on the death toll of the PLA. He added that 42 is the right one, with more than one source citing it. It must be noted that Beijing will always underreport the real number. According to the PLA, the Indians attacked first in the Galwan Valley Clash, but the other side says China did.

