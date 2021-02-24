The critical initiative of the Trump Administration was lauded by Dr. Francis Collins for Operation Warp Speed. If it wasn't for the drive by the past administration, the vaccines now in hand would have come later.

One of the past administration triumphs is how fast vaccines were developed a such a hurried pace. Vaccine development should have been slower, but Warp Speed set records. There were risks, but the COVID-19 needed vaccines or else.

Trump got vaccines in record time

In an Axios interview, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, lauded the Trump Administration to develop COVID-19 vaccines. He noted that the effort put in Warp Speed was crucial in starting vaccine jabs for many sooner. Record development time and scientific research made the 'warp speed' a success, reported The Blaze.



He was in the special "Axios on HBO," stressing that the Trump White House is the one who deserves the credit. Adding the shots developed and given is Trump's effort to protect Americans from COVID-19.

Details of the Interview

According to the Axios editor-in-chief, Nicholas Johnston asked what the previous administration do right. Other than mask-wearing, what else was done right. Collins followed by answering that Warp Speed was a big and very ambitious as well. Warp Speed got everything right off the bat and one big winner.

Dr. Francis Collins for Operation Warp Speed said that the former HHS Secretary Alex Azar was the pivot to the entire operation. He said that Azar convinced everyone that it could be done, many were skeptical but got convinced.

He expressed that when they were tasked in HHS to get the vaccine rolling out in record time, they were dumbfounded, even saying that it was like the 'Manhattan Project' with all the logistics they had to navigate. It was a first in many aspects that it had a deadline.

Sources say aside from Dr. Collins, some argue about Warp Speed if the Trump administration did it right. One of the bigger factors is that the former administration motivated many actions and coordinated very well.

He said that two vaccines were ready for rollout by December. The NIH director mentioned that it took 11 months to get the vaccines ready from research to an actual cure. Normally it would take five years to get even one ready. No one like the past administration has achieved the feat, although the new administration can do better.

One of the recent claims by the Biden administration is opposite of the NIH Director's praise. The people in the White House are saying that there were no vaccines when they started. Even Dr.Fauci debunked the lie of VP Kamala Harris last week that no plan existed for vaccine distribution. Their claims that no vaccines were ready were false; according to reports and biased media, it reinforces Biden's administration claims.

Dr. Francis Collins for Operation Warp Speed said that everything, even the distribution, and logistics, and making the vaccines were factored in. This is all due to the efforts of the Trump administration.

